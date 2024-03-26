The studio audience was already pumped all the way to the ceiling by the end of Joey Graziadei’s fantastic Bachelor finale, and then, the night got even better when host Jesse Palmer and former Bachelorette Charity Lawson announced that the next season of The Bachelorette will make history for ABC.

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami and fan favorite from Joey’s season, will become the franchise’s first Asian American lead.

On stage beside Palmer, Charity amped up the crowd. “Our next Bacehlorette is someone who is intelligent,” she said. “She’s witty, she’s fun, and she’s super kind. Personally, I want to see a lot more of her, and I can only hope that out of this experience that she’s getting ready to embark on that she really does find true love, like I did with Dotun [Olubeko].”

Jenn looked thrilled as she walked onto the stage. She has been among the favorites from Joey’s season to become Bachelorette, alongside the fiery Maria Georgas and finalist Daisy Kent. (Don’t worry—there will be no spoilers here regarding who won!)

“I’m overwhelmed,” Jenn said. “It’s crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here. Honestly, just yesterday, I was in an ER. I was working, and now I’m here. I’m in stilettos and this gown or whatever.” Looking toward Charity, she acknowledged, “I know I have some really big shoes to fill.”

When asked how she feels about becoming the first Asian American Bachelorette, Jenn told Palmer, “That is an absolutely insane thing to come out of your mouth. It’s honestly incredible, and I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV, and I feel like it was really sparse. Any time asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fill a stereotype.”

In becoming the lead of her own season, Jenn said, “I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

During her time with Joey, Jenn opened up about how her parents’ troubled relationship—and particularly her own relationship with her father—led to struggles in her own romantic life. “Growing up, I never knew what a happy couple was,” she told Joey during one of their dates. “My parents would slam doors and throw things and yell really loudly. I think I felt for a long time because I grew up like that, I was doomed for failure.”

During the show’s “Women Tell All” reunion last week, Jenn acknowledged that Joey had set the bar high for her future relationships. When asked on Monday night what she’s looking for in a relationship now, she said she’s on the hunt for someone with a big personality.

“I want someone who has that kind of banter,” Jenn said. “I’m all about having fun, and I want someone who can take it as much as they can dish it.” Later on, in an ABC-friendly line, she added that she hopes to find her “person.”

Perhaps the most surprising moment came when Palmer asked Jenn what we don’t know about her yet. To find out, she said, we’ll have to watch and see. That said, she did offer us one fun fact. In her house, she has a saying: “It’s shot o’clock.”

With that, every Bachelor alum in the studio audience—from her fellow Bachelorette frontrunner Maria to former Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner—suddenly had a shot in their hands. With their glasses empty, they all made the way to the stage to celebrate the announcement as the credits rolled. Something tells me this is going to be an unforgettable season.