Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer Named as Show’s New Host
WHAT’S OLD IS NEW
The Bachelor has a new host, and it’s keeping it all in the family: Jesse Palmer, the star of the show’s fifth season that aired in 2004, was named as longtime host Chris Harrison’s replacement Tuesday. He’s a former NFL quarterback as well as a contributor to Good Morning America and various ABC sports programs. “For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” ABC has not renewed either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette beyond their next seasons, according to Variety. Harrison stepped down from the show last year after defending a contestant’s racist behavior, leaving with an eight-figure payout and a promise of silence.