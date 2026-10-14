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‘NOT OK’

Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out MAGA-Friendly SNL Host Over Monologue

The ‘Today’ host skewered the comedian’s sexist joke about women’s gym clothing.

By Vic Verbalaitis

Jenna Bush Hager has joined the chorus of outrage over MAGA-friendly comedian Shane Gillis’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

Bush Hager, 44, chimed in about the misogynistic comments Gillis made during his hosting of the NBC sketch show on Saturday, in which he made a distasteful joke about women’s gym clothing.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like wh---s now?” he said. “I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?”

He continued, “The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combined at the butthole. And don’t look; you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

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The Today with Jenna and Sheinelle host addressed the comedian’s unsavory remarks during Tuesday’s episode.

“Who is he to comment on women’s bodies?” she told her co-host Sheinelle Jones. “This perpetuates what is happening in our culture where people are commenting on women’s looks ad nauseam… and it’s not OK."

Cecily Strong eviscerated Shane Gillis on Instagram.
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“If we want to be good role models for our children, stop talking about the way women look—period,” she added.

The TV personality said she would “be disgusted” if her husband, Henry Chase Hager, “talked like that about someone,” but asserted that “he wouldn’t.”

TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Jenna & Sheinelle.

TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle

Jones, 48, also shared her thoughts, saying she was upset by Gillis’ use of the word “wh---.”

“I think when you say the word ‘wh---s,’ I think it feels almost derogatory … it feels mean,” she explained. “Guys walk around without shirts on at the gym all the time, and they are proud of their bodies. So if the guy can be proud of his body, let the girl be proud of her body.”

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The two Today hosts join a growing list of celebrities speaking out over Gillis’ remarks, which includes Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Grammy Award-winning musician Maren Morris, and even current and former SNL castmates Michael Che and Ego Nwodim.

“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores, misogynists. There’s a difference there,” Levy said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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