UH-UH ‘SNL’ Alum Posts Her ‘Sl--ty’ Gym Outfit to Shame MAGA-Coded Host The alum has joined the comedians rallying against the host’s misogyny. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni, NBC

Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong, 42, skewered comedian Shane Gillis, 38, after he called women “wh---s” while hosting SNL.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like wh---s now?” Gillis said in his opening monologue. “I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?”

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Strong fired back on Instagram with a photo of her gym attire.

“On my way to Pilates in my new sl--ty a-- orange shoes and rainbow socks,” she wrote. “Might sell sex on the way not sure.”

Cecily Strong Instagram/ @cecilystrong

Strong, the longest-serving female cast member in SNL history, then criticizes Gillis for failing to account for the country’s political climate in his jokes. His monologue comes amid Cornell University’s case in which a former student alleges seven male students drugged and gang-raped her.

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“PS there was a gang rape at Cornell that maybe won’t count because the NY law says if you consent to drinking you consent to all that happens to you,” Strong wrote in her post.

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Strong is one of many celebrities condemning Gillis’ monologue. The Schmigadoon star joins SNL’s Michael Che, alum Ego Nwodim, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy, and Grammy-winner Maren Morris.

Gillis joined the SNL cast in 2019 before Lorne Michael, 81, fired him before his first episode after Gillis’ past racist and homophobic statements surfaced. Strong left the show in 2022.

Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10. NBC/Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

Since then, Gillis has drawn backlash for telling jokes about slavery and lynching and attending the UFC Freedom 250 on the White House’s South Lawn on Sunday to celebrate President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. He’s friends with Trump-coded manosphere podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Nwodim’s post eviscerating Gillis also included a photo of her gym attire. The former SNL cast member, 38, wore a black long-sleeved shirt and black long pants.

Her caption read, “Wh--e reporting for duty.”

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