EYES ON THE PRIZE ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Begs Fans to Stop Thirsting After Him Ken Jennings addressed Instagram comments calling him “kind of hot.”

Ken Jennings would like Jeopardy! fans to focus.

The host read and reacted to social media comments about him in a video he posted on the show’s Instagram page, and seemed surprised by how many fans were crushing on him.

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“Hey, this is Ken Jennings here on the Alex Trebek stage,” he said in the video. “They say to never read the comments, but I’m going to break that rule right now, and I’m going to read some of your internet comments about me.”

Jennings became the show's sole host in December 2023. Jeopardy! / YouTube

He added, “This is a mistake,” before the compliments started to roll in.

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“Ken Jennings is a handsome, cute, funny, smart, intelligent man. Too bad he is not part of my ‘family’ group. His wife is very lucky,” one said. Jennings reacted, “OK, why is family in quotes?”

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The next commenter wrote, “No, no, no, I don’t need other people finding out Ken Jennings is kind of hot. He’s my hear me out, damn it.” The phrase “hear me out” is internet slang for someone considered unconventionally attractive.

Jennings said flatly after chucking, “I’m her ‘hear me out,’ damn it.”

Jennings joked about what he thought were the show’s sensualized promotions when he posted comments about a Jeopardy! poster he said looked like “Jeopardy! but it’s one of those sex thrillers from the ‘90s starring, like, Stephen Baldwin.”

Former Conan O’Brien’s sidekick, Andy Richter, who’s appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! four times, joked in one succinct comment, “So hot.”

Jennings wrote in one social media post that posters for the show's new season looked like ads for a "sex thriller" from the 1990s. Ken Jennings/Instagram

“He’s just kissing up,” Jennings said. “He wants to come back on Celebrity Jeopardy.”

The host later joked that the comments were getting “weird and weirder,” as one person wanted to know why the show’s clues didn’t include the niche internet romance trope “Omegaverse” in its pregnancy category.

Jennings read some "weird" comments along with the thirsty ones in the new video. Instagram

Yet another nicknamed their cannabis vape pen “Pen Jennings,” and posted artwork of their shenanigans online.

“I really love those comments, and I love that we’re incentivizing people to send in weirder and weirder stuff in hopes that I will answer it live,” the host said. “This is an amazing use of social media.”

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