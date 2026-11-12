CAN'T KEEP UP Jimmy Fallon Brutally Roasts Hegseth’s Cringe Fitness Routine The defense secretary’s physical fitness is in question.

Jimmy Fallon has found a new way to roast Pete Hegseth and his laughable fitness skills.

In October, Donald Trump’s embattled Defense Secretary was caught in a humiliating incident, unable to keep up physically with service members during a training session in California. The former 46-year-old Fox News contributor was seen out of breath, trailing behind military members as they jogged past him effortlessly, and struggling to throw a ball.

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Fallon dedicated his Thursday night monologue to ripping into Hegseth. “Last night, House Republicans blocked an effort to impeach him as Defense Secretary,” he began. “Yeah, after the vote, he let out such a huge sigh of relief he set off every breathalyzer in the five-block radius,” he quipped.

Fallon mocked Hegseth's workout abilities with a fake ad. YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“Hegseth was thrilled. He immediately texted his wife, his kids, and 20 reporters by mistake,” continued Fallon, managing to reference several of Hegseth’s brutal scandals in just a few sentences.

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“Meanwhile, Hegseth could still get impeached by Democrats in January, and a lot of people think he’ll be fired before then. Well, lucky for him, he’s already got his next gig lined up,” the late-night host said.

He struggled to throw a ball around. MangoNews

He then panned to a mock advertisement featuring “Pete90X”: “the only fitness program endorsed by Pete Hegseth.”

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The fake ad displayed footage of Hegseth during his attempted workout, including his failed ball toss and his struggle to do a pull-up. The clips concluded with a mock image of Hegseth holding a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey: “Pete90X,” the voiceover booms. “Don’t forget to hydrate!”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Hegseth has dominated headlines this week, narrowly avoiding an impeachment bid but managing to embarrass himself at a sacred monument on Veterans Day with inappropriate behavior that ex-service members severely condemned.

Fallon celebrated Veterans Day, saying, “I just want to say thank you to all of those who have bravely served this country. We are so thankful for you.”

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