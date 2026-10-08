 Skip to main content
PAINED PETE

Kimmel Humiliates ‘Pretty’ Pete Hegseth for Workout Fail

The Pentagon chief couldn’t keep up.

By Meera Navlakha

Pete Hegseth has been mocked on late-night TV for failing to keep up with his own service members in a workout.

Jimmy Kimmel humiliated Donald Trump’s defense secretary after a cringe workout video surfaced. Hegseth, 46, joined the military during a training session in California, where he was seen trailing behind runners, struggling to complete a floor workout, and breathlessly attempting pull-ups.

“Our secretary of war and styling mousse, Pete Hegseth, was in San Diego today to personally greet the long-suffering crew of the USS Lincoln,” began Kimmel.

Hegseth

Hegseth attempted a bear crawl.

MangoNews

“Pretty Pete was right there waving his pocket square from the dock, welcoming our sailors home. He decided to show up in person after the president’s comments. He had a sudden urge to get bombed in San Diego,” continued the late-night host, referencing the president’s ludicrous suggestion that Iran could “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.

Hegseth was present to receive the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln after the aircraft carrier finally returned to the U.S. The crew faced an extended deployment on the ship plagued with terrible conditions, which Hegseth and Trump routinely denied despite harrowing reports. For example, as Kimmel points out, the warship not only had a food shortage, but served pathetic meals: gray slabs of meat, laughable handfuls of carrots, and pale tortilla slices.

Center on Conscience & War

Pictures of the sailors’ meals aboard the aircraft carriers sparked an immediate backlash.

Center on Conscience & War

“So, the service people on the ship have been through a lot: 264 days at sea without stopping,” said Kimmel. “For a chunk of that time, this was what they had to eat. Diddy gets better food in prison than this.”

Kimmel continued to rip into the Trump goon, saying, “Hegseth extended their tour two times. And so, after almost seven months at sea, where they were attacked, they were hungry, they were miserable, there were multiple suicide attempts, they all just wanted to get back to their families.”

“But first, they had a workout—a group workout for a Fox News photo op with their leader, a man wearing shorts and more makeup than Kylie Jenner,” he quipped.

John Oliver, Pete Hegseth
DARK WATERS

John Oliver Humiliates Hegseth Over ‘Floating Nightmare’

Meera Navlakha

Hegseth

He struggled to throw a ball around.

MangoNews

“We have to get that testosterone up, you know.”

Hegseth’s workout failure was widely mocked, as the former Fox News anchor touts the importance of physical fitness and long-term health.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW