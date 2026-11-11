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MYSTERY WOMAN

Jimmy Fallon Finds Proof Trump’s Giggling Caller Wasn’t Melania

He has a theory about the unidentified voice.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Fallon has concluded that the mystery woman giggling during Donald Trump’s C-SPAN interview was not his wife.

The late-night host joined speculation after a woman was heard laughing in the background of the president’s phone call with host Mimi Geerges. Trump, 80, called into the network’s flagship show, Washington Journal Primetime, shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday.

President Donald Trump phones in to C-SPAN.

President Donald Trump phones in to C-SPAN.

C-SPAN

After Geerges introduced the president, he responded, “Thank you, Mimi, and good luck with the show. I’ve watched you numerous times, and you do a great job. But good luck with the show.” As he began to speak, a woman could be heard giggling on the line. While neither Geerges nor Trump acknowledged this, audiences quickly made the clip go viral.

According to Fallon, the unidentified woman was definitely not first lady Melania Trump, 56.

“Based on the happy laugh, experts are 100 percent sure it wasn’t Melania,” said the late-night host. “That’s all they’re saying. They’re 100 percent sure.”

First lady Melania Trump watches as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. With the support and urging of the first lady, the executive order establishes the Women’s Health Division at the National Institutes of Health and a White House Women’s Health Task Force.

Fallon joked that the “happy laugh” did not belong to Melania.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Melania has been absent from the public eye for most of this year. A Daily Beast audit, conducted in August, found that in the first seven months of 2026 she was spotted in public on just 38 days. Sightings were far more frequent during her husband’s first presidency.

Most people believe that the woman’s voice belonged to Natalie Harp, Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant who has declared her undying devotion to the president and is seemingly never far from his side.

President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp return from an America.gov AI event to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 29, 2026.

President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Fallon bought into this theory. “Trump was like, ‘Don’t worry. That’s my assistant, Natalie, and definitely not my new Chinese spy girlfriend,’” he quipped, referencing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s bombshell affair.

Many other commentators also theorized that it was Harp who could be heard in the background of Trump’s interview.

White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett.
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Democratic YouTuber Keith Edwards wrote on X, “Is that first lady Natalie Harp?”

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein joked, “Is that Natalie Harp giggling in the background or a Chinese Spy.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar panned Trump’s rambling conversation with C-SPAN, calling it “bonkers.” He wrote that the conversation “began with a woman (not Melania) giggling in the background, continued with him going on a fascist diatribe about Venezuela, and ended with the C-SPAN host gently trying to nudge him off the line mid-psychotic rant.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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