Martin Short and Meryl Streep play a married couple on “Only Murders in the Building.”

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Martin Short has found himself in the hot seat over his rumored romance with Meryl Streep.

Short, 76, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Selena Gomez, who kicked off the teasing about his close relationship with Streep. The pair told Kimmel about the guest stars they were most excited to work with for the show’s upcoming sixth season when Short mentioned Streep, 77.

“I don’t know why she keeps coming back,” Gomez said slyly, darting her eyes at Short.

Streep and Short sparked dating rumors when they appeared close at the 2024 Golden Globes. Michael Kovac/Getty

Short brushed past the comment, replying nonchalantly, “I don’t know either.”

“Yeah, it’s another mystery,” Kimmel quipped, not done having Short in the hot seat. The host brought up Streep several other times throughout the interview.

After Gomez gushed about having been a fan of Streep’s growing up, she stopped herself: “Let’s not creep her out—I don’t want to go to dinner, and she sees this.” Kimmel jumped on the detail.

The actors play a married couple on "Only Murders in the Building." Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“Oh, is she coming to dinner tonight? Is that happening?” he asked, looking at Short. “Where are you guys going? What’s the plan?” he asked, laughing.

“Oh, you know, who doesn’t like In-N-Out,” Short joked in reply after some awkward laughter.

Short denied the rumors, saying they were only "close friends." Patrick Harbron/Courtesy Hulu

Short lost his wife, Nancy Dolman, to cancer in 2010. Streep announced that she had separated from her husband, Don Gummer , in October 2023, just months before rumors of a romance with Short surfaced following the 2024 Golden Globes.

In January that year, Short said rumors of a romance between him and Streep were just that. “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends,” he told Bill Maher on Club Random at the time. He’s continued to gush about his close friend, however, and photos of the pair cozied up at a London restaurant in May rekindled speculation.

Kimmel said to Gomez, “It is kind of interesting to have you here, and everybody’s so interested in your personal life, and yet with Marty, we’re being cagey right now. It’s quite a role reversal.”

Kimmel teased Short about the rumors several times during their interview. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The host then referenced the viral X post by a tourist who spotted Short and Streep together in London, teasingly asking Gomez, “What’s it like with the paparazzi and Marty? I mean, is that hard to deal with?”

Streep will reprise her role in Season 6 of the Hulu series. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Short teased Kimmel back as the interview ended.

“We’re done with the interview. It’s over,” Kimmel said.

“But then what happens? What do you do then? I know you go to the buffet. We know that,” Short said, “But then what?”

Kimmel replied, “I will be at the next table while you and Meryl are eating, taking pictures with my cellphone to sell to TMZ. That’s what I’ll be doing.”

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