    Martin Short Puts Those Meryl Streep Dating Rumors to Rest

    No, entertainment icons Meryl Streep and Martin Short are not an item. Short made that much clear on Sunday’s Club Random with Bill Maher, telling the podcast, “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends.” The 73-year-old comedian, who co-stars in Only Murders in the Building with Streep, 74, quipped that they are, however, a “power couple.” “Well, you should because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple,” Maher told him. “It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.” Streep—who has been quietly separated from her husband, Don Gummer, for years—and Short sparked speculation on social media about their relationship status after appearing chummy together at the Golden Globes. But Short’s rep said they were nothing more than friends.

