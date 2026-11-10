BRUTAL HONESTY Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Damning Verdict on Trump’s Afterlife Fate The late-night host used six words to seal Trump’s ultimate destiny.

Jimmy Kimmel is offering Donald Trump some clarity after the president seemed uncertain about his fate in the afterlife.

The late-night host revisited Trump’s latest 60 Minutes interview during his Monday night monologue and rolled a clip in which Trump says, “I’m a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven.” He seemed even more doubtful when he added, “I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell.”

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Kimmel said there was no reason to be unsure, shooting back, “Well, you are going to hell.”

Donald Trump and Ross Douthat discussed the afterlife on "60 Minutes." 60 Minutes

Kimmel added, “A little weird to say because Jesus told us, ‘Judge not, lest ye be judged,’ but in this case, who are we kidding? ‘Ye’ are going to live with the devil himself. You are going to hell. You are going to open your eyes and pray you’re watching South Park. You will be in hell.”

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Kimmel then turned his attention to Trump’s claim that he’s a “religious person,” quipping, “Donald Trump is a devout and religious man. We know that because he sells Bibles.”

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Trump’s 60 Minutes interview took an odd turn on Sunday when CBS correspondent Ross Douthat told the 80-year-old president, “Let’s talk about death.” Douthat then asked Trump, “What do you think happens when you die?” which Trump interpreted as a question about whether he thinks he’ll be forgotten.

“Well, I hope I’m missed,” Trump answered, as Douthat clarified, “What do you think happens to Donald Trump when you die. Not your memory, yourself.”

Trump said "forgiveness" towards those he hates wouldn't be authentic. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“You mean where I go?” Trump said, before sharing his hope that he’ll meet the pearly gates. Douthat asked Trump about his unheavenly comments over the years, like when he said at the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s funeral, “I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them.”

Trump said he was only joking “a little bit.” Pressed further on whether he’d ever be able to forgive his enemies—a cornerstone of Christianity—Trump told Douthat, “Well, then I wouldn’t be real, would I?”

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