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Kimmel Has Two Words for Delusional Trump After MAGA Defeat

The late-night host celebrated the blue tsunami and delivered a brutal message to the president.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Kimmel has explained to Trump just how badly he lost after the Democrats’ historic midterm victory.

The late-night host and Trump nemesis offered some brutal words for the 80-year-old president. His bottom line: it’s time for Trump to “shut up.”

“Trump spent the morning shuffling around in his underwear, sadly dancing alone to YMCA,” began Kimmel, displaying a sad post from the White House reminding people that “Donald Trump is still your president.”

In the face of defeat, he is doing what he does best, blaming everyone other than him. He took shots at the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. He called him a RINO. He went after Fox News for their coverage. And then he absolved himself of all responsibility. He wrote, ‘I wasn’t on the ballot. And if I was, we would have won in a landslide,’” the ABC anchor explained.

“Oh, shut up. Just shut up, please,” he said.

US President Donald Trump looks on as he arrives to deliver remarks during a midterm campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, US, November 1, 2026. REUTERS/Vincent Alban TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Donald Trump and the GOP failed to win over voters.

Vincent Alban/REUTERS

Kimmel continued his impassioned monologue, saying, I mean, give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth. You are such a spoiled child. Did you ever learn anything about manners, or sportsmanship, or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault. Every Republican pretty much everywhere, everywhere but the deepest of the deep red sea lost.”

As Kimmel pointed out, Trump’s hand-picked candidates failed to win over voters in typically red states from Texas to Georgia.

Kimmel then gave the president a further reality check: “If you were on the ballot, you would have won in a landslide. That is such c---. You were on the ballot. You’re like dog hair. You’re on everything,” he said.

“You’ve infected every nook and cranny of our lives. You divided this country like no one ever divided it before. The only time you ever brought us together was yesterday when we all teamed up to get rid of you.”

Trump has been melting down ever since MAGA’s spectacular defeat on Tuesday. “I’m sure it was a super fun night for everybody at the White House,” joked Kimmel. “He was flailing.”

The late-night host had a request for the president. “OK, the verdict is in, and there’s only one thing left for Nappy Gilmore to do. Resign. Quit already. Just quit.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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