‘NOT A GOOD LOOK’ Joe Rogan Humiliates Trump Over Bill Maher ‘Break-Up Letter’ The podcaster said Trump is acting like “a girl who got dumped.”

Joe Rogan eviscerated President Donald Trump, 80, over what he called Trump’s “break-up letter” to comedian Bill Maher.

Maher, 70, roasted Trump’s low approval rating on his show Real Time just days after dining at the White House. Trump initially said the dinner “was great,” but the president shifted his stance after Maher’s comments. He called Maher a “complete and total loser,” “very insecure,” and a “major pothead” in a 1322-word, typo-riddled essay on Truth Social.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump hurled 10 direct insults at Maher. Real Time with Bill Maher/ YouTube

“It’s like a girl who got dumped, like ‘f--- him, he’s always a loser,’ and that kind of thing,” Rogan, 59, said about the president on his Thursday podcast. “It’s really crazy.”

Rogan called Trump’s post “this long f---ing scroll,” then pulled it up and read it aloud in its entirety, which took him about nine minutes. Rogan said Trump’s reaction was so extensive because “he gets very upset when people talk about the polls.”

A snippet of Trump’s Truth Social tirade against comedian Bill Maher. Truth Social/ @RealDonaldTrump

“I don’t even think what Bill Maher said was that bad,” Rogan added, “I think the thing that got him was saying that Trump lost all of his support with the Republican Party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s posting sprees only further plummet his reputation, he continued.

“Things like that letter to Bill Maher are not the best,” Rogan said. “Like, that’s not a good look.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Rogan himself has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the president. In the months leading up to the midterm election, the podcaster has grown increasingly critical of the president he once supported publicly. He cites Trump’s various wars, his handling of the Epstein Files, and his deployment of ICE agents across the country as reasons for his shift.

“I did kind of help Trump,” Rogan said on his podcast in September, “but other than that, I’ve been left-wing my whole life. I have very left-wing views on a lot of things. I also recognize when government is taking over our lives. And what we were sold with the Trump administration would be that it would drain the swamp. Obviously, it’s not been ideal in that regard.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register