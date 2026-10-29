BAFFLING Joe Rogan Sounds Off on Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Closing Message Rogan was flabbergasted after watching footage of Trump’s rally.

Joe Rogan is still waiting for Trump to address the issues he cares about.

The podcast host learned about Donald Trump’s public admiration for rapper Nicki Minaj’s body during the latest episode of his Joe Rogan Experience.

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Trump invited rallygoers in Michigan to ogle the Grammy winner over the weekend, telling the crowd she had “one hell of a beautiful a--,” as she stood to show it off. “I hope Nikki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nikki,” he added, after the rapper went full MAGA earlier this year.

Rogan watched the clip with guest Colum Tyrrell, incredulously calling the moment “so crazy.”

Minaj has long hinted at being a Republican, going back to her lyric on a Little Wayne song in 2012: “I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b---hes is fucking up the economy”. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024, has been logging his complaints about Trump’s second term on his podcast since his win. His loudest criticisms include the president’s broken promises about releasing the Epstein files and his decision to go to war with Iran.

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“We’re all p---ed” at the president’s decisions, he said in June. “Well, sometimes it’s like, you just get fed up,” he said. “Like, where the f--- are these Epstein files? Who the f--- is this? Why is this redacted? Where is it?”

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He vented further at the time, “We all thought that all that stuff was going to be released right after the election; we’re going to drain the swamp and find all the pedophiles.”

Trump has had little tangible results to tout on the campaign trail. His administration’s been scrambling for months to reach a deal with Iran, as the unpopular war wages on, leaving Americans with gas prices reaching over $6 in some states.

Trump has been losing support among his crossover fans and Rogan's. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Instead of addressing the issues that are causing a rift between him and his manosphere base, Trump has prattled on about the physiques of his candidates and supporters. His aside about Minaj was in response to criticisms about his homoerotic comments on the “a--” of Ohio Senator John Husted.

“Off the record, women—yes. Men, no,” Trump said just before complimenting the rapper. Rogan expressed confusion over Minaj’s decision to align herself so closely with the president.

“What do you think that’s all about?” he asked Tyrrell before watching the bizarre clip. “Is she showing her a-- to everybody?” he later asked in disbelief.

“If you’re a fan of his, he’ll take you in,” Rogan added about Trump.

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