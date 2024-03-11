John Cena Presented Naked at the Academy Awards

Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena made quite a splash at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening when he appeared onstage nearly-nude to present the award for Costume Design, covering his package only with the card containing the winning name.

Cena shuffled sideways onto the stage, wearing only Birkenstocks, to raucous applause and laughter. “Costumes,” he intoned, “are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is.”

Complaining to host Jimmy Kimmel that he couldn’t open the envelope without exposing himself, Cena was then quick-change cinched into a Sound of Music-style gown fashioned out of a large curtain before presenting the Costume Design award to Poor Things, making it the third win of the night at that point for the Yorgos Lanthimos film.

That being said, close-watchers on X still managed to sneak screenshots of Cena’s bare posterior.

“John Cena’s singled-handedly bringing back penis cleavage like circa 2000 D’Angelo,” another commented.