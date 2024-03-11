Believe it or not, anyone can win an Oscar. That might sound far-fetched and slightly absurd, but it’s true. Any actor can be good enough in one role, one time to win Hollywood’s biggest accolade. (Looking at you, Adrien Brody!) But what makes a superstar—or rather, an artist—is the ability to be great in enough roles that your Oscar win doesn’t look so much like a surprise, but rather something truly well-earned.

That’s certainly the case for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, whose road to winning the Best Supporting Actress at tonight’s 96th Oscars for her role in The Holdovers was already paved with gold. Over the last few months, Randolph—whose transcendent performance as Mary Lamb, a grieving mother running the cafeteria at a private high school—has picked up a Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG Award, Independent Spirit Award, Critics Choice Award, and a bevy of other accolades. But though Mary Lamb was her breakout role, it’s hardly Randolph’s first peerless performance. Over the last few years, Randolph has been racking up credits in film and television, always finding the heart and deep humanity in each role she takes on.

So, when last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis called Randolph’s name for the first award of the night, it was hardly a surprise, but it was a celebration. Randolph’s tearful Oscar acceptance speech reflected that drive she’s had as she’s climbed her way up Hollywood’s ladders, and cemented her place as an industry asset whose hard work will draw acclaim for years to come.

“God is so good,” Randolph began as she dusted the stage in her powder-blue gown. “God is so good, you know? I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theater department. There’s something for you there.’ I thank my mother for doing that.”

Family is a huge part of Randolph’s rising star. Presenter Lupita Nyong’o—who joined Curtis, Mary Steenburgen, Rita Moreno, and Regina King on stage to honor this year’s nominees—mentioned that Randolph’s grandmother played a pivotal part in becoming Mary Lamb. Randolph wore her grandmother’s glasses in the film, and was touched by Nyongo’s mention of it, as well as her lovely summation of Mary’s character. “Your performance is a tribute to those who have helped others heal in spite of their pain,” Nyong’o said.

Randolph continued warm spirit in her speech, shouting out a former acting coach who encouraged her to keep going. “Ran Laroux, I thank you. When I was the only Black girl in that class, you saw me and and you told me I was enough. I told you I didn’t see myself. You said, ‘That’s fine, we’re going to forge our own path.”

Creating her own road to success is exactly what Randolph learned to do, and what she encouraged the millions of people watching to do for themselves with her stunning self-confidence. “For so long, I’ve always wanted to be different. Now, I realize I just needed to be myself. I thank you for seeing me.”

One person who saw Randolph on that stage was her co-star Paul Giamatti, who was in tears after Randolph finished her speech. With Hollywood heavyweights on her side and an Oscar gold in her hands, tonight confirms that Randolph is only beginning a long, fascinating career.