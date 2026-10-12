MAGA GRIFT John Oliver Has Field Day With Trump Admin’s ‘Tackiest’ Scandal Kimberly Guilfoyle may be facing the ax after a shameless grift.

John Oliver has annihilated the Trump administration for its “tacky” Kimberly Guilfoyle problem.

The HBO host unpacked a bombshell report alleging Guilfoyle asked MAGA donor Eric Deters to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill just six days before she was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

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The Wall Street Journal revealed the 57-year-old’s messages to Deters, in which Guilfoyle begged for the money, saying, “Honey, please.”

Eric Deters

“Ok, first, that text is something,” began Oliver. “‘Honey, please send $100,000 to my credit card. And sweetie, don’t go on the news later to talk about it.’ And, ‘Pumpkin, please also send 100 grand to Sephora. I need a new vat of charcoal eyeliner. My style icon is a raccoon.’”

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Oliver brutally roasted Guilfoyle’s performance at the 2020 RNC, saying she has an “outdoor voice” and “cocaine eyes,” adding, “She’s one step away from transforming into a flock of crows.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle is one of the main proponents of Mar-a-Lago face. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Anyway, Guilfoyle’s been accused of using her political influence to make money from Eric Deters, an ex-lawyer, radio host, and former co-owner of the Snappy Tomato Pizza chain. He apparently wanted a number of favors from Guilfoyle, including connecting him with the IRS, which was questioning a deduction he’d made a few years ago, and having the government help out in a malpractice case against a doctor who’d fled the country,” continued Oliver.

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“And Deters says he’s coming out now because the government didn’t follow through on that last one, or indeed any of the things he asked of Guilfoyle, some of which are truly nuts,” said the anchor, listing some of these demands: getting him on Tucker Carlson’s show, securing an interview with Fox News, and showing Kid Rock an original song.

Deters appeared in a series of photographs with Guilfoyle when they met. Eric Deters

Oliver quipped about this, saying, “Do you know how bad a song has to be for it to be not good enough for Kid Rock? The guy who wrote a song featured in the children’s movie Osmosis Jones, in which he sang, ‘Young ladies, young ladies/I like ‘em underage/ See, some say that’s statutory/But I say it’s mandatory.’”

But the late-night host kept his attention on Guilfoyle, roasting the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., calling her “a Disney animatronic whose battery is running out” during one of her speeches.

Of Guilfoyle’s grift, Oliver said, “It’s just the latest concern about her appointment as ambassador, given there’s also been coverage of, among many other things, her bringing a registered lobbyist to meetings with foreign officials.”

“And the thing is, she hasn’t even been good at the easiest part of her job. She’s basically just doing PR for America overseas.”

Oliver promised there will be “more to say about this moving forward,” as the politician is likely facing the ax soon.

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