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Trump Cornered On Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Wild Demand for Secret Cash

Trump has finally addressed the bombshell allegations swirling around his son’s former fiancée.

By William Vaillancourt

President Donald Trump has responded to a string of explosive allegations about Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece and his eldest son’s former fiancée.

Guilfoyle allegedly asked a MAGA donor Eric Deters to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to Trumpworld figures, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. She is also facing a State Department inspector general probe into allegations involving improper gifts, private travel, and other conduct.

Guilfoyle’s lavish lifestyle has also made headlines, as has her closeness to a Greek lobbyist.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kimberly Guilfoyle attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Guilfoyle attends Paris Fashion Week.

Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

While leaving the White House for a rally in Syracuse, New York, Trump was asked by a reporter about the mounting allegations against Guilfoyle.

“I just heard about it. It’s too bad,” Trump replied, without elaborating on what, exactly, he found regrettable.

“I mean, I don’t know. She’s—she’s an ambassador,” he continued. “I just heard a little bit about it. I don’t know too much, but she was always very nice.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle
BOMBSHELL

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Demand for Cash Off the Books Exposed

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Guilfoyle, 57, was engaged to Donald Trump Jr., 48, from late 2020 to 2024. She was previously married to Trump foe Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006.

A former Fox News host, Guilfoyle left the network in July 2018, reportedly after being given an ultimatum to resign or be fired amid a sexual harassment accusation by a colleague. (Guilfoyle has denied the claims.)

After exiting Fox, she worked for a pro-Trump super PAC, then on Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. In 2024, she spoke at the Republican National Convention—one of her final public appearances with Donald Trump Jr.

U.S. President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle kiss as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather by the White House ahead of Trump's speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle kiss ahead of President Donald Trump's speech to supporters on Jan. 6,, 2021.

JIM BOURG/REUTERS

According to the Journal report, Guilfoyle wanted Deters to pay off the American Express bill before her confirmation hearing last July. She also wanted the transaction handled off the books.

“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she texted Deters over Signal, according to the Journal. “Please.”

In another message, Guilfoyle allegedly wrote: “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today. You could just send it here.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle message

This is the message Guilfoyle sent to Deters asking for the money saying "It won't show up anywhere of you wire money to American Express..."

Eric Deters

Deters never paid the $100,000, saying doing so would harm his marriage. The former Kentucky congressional candidate was reportedly seeking Guilfoyle’s help in “getting the attention of the new Trump administration on some personal tax and legal issues,” according to the report.

Deters wrote that, over the years, he had paid Guilfoyle $300,000, but had “not received one favor.”

Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, told the Journal that his client disputes the messages’ authenticity, but did not specify which messages she challenged. Binnall claimed Guilfoyle “was owed a balance for traveling to and supporting these patriotic events.” Deters claims he didn’t owe Guilfoyle anything.

Kimberlky Guilfoyle
KIMBERLY TOTALLY EXPOSED

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Money Secrets Just Exploded

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A U.S. Embassy spokesperson responded to the report by saying, “Guilfoyle’s career in and out of public service is guided by deep and abiding values. The bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations Committee fully vetted her, and the U.S. Senate confirmed her. The Ambassador remains committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity.”

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have asked Guilfoyle to provide documents related to the allegations, which some say have raised questions about a possible pay-for-play arrangement.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, seen with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, has opted for a series of low-cut tops while meeting with Greek Orthodox clergy.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, seen with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, has opted for a series of low-cut tops while meeting with Greek Orthodox clergy.

Kimberly Guilfoyle/Instagram

California Rep. Robert Garcia said Deters’ claim that Guilfoyle had acted this way with other right-wing donors was troubling.

“This alleged misconduct raises serious public corruption and national security concerns,” Garcia wrote to Guilfoyle in a letter. “If Trump Administration officials can be bought by donors, the American people suffer the consequences of corrupt leaders more concerned with their own enrichment than the public good and vulnerable to blackmail by foreign intelligence services.”

Deters himself told MS NOW that Guilfoyle’s $100,000 request “absolutely was a quid pro quo.”

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Meanwhile, the State Department probe into Guilfoyle comes amid reports that she demanded complimentary high-end champagne and a nearly $1,800 meal at a five-star restaurant along the Athens Riviera, the Daily Mail reported.

The same outlet also described two incidents that paint a less flattering picture than Trump’s description of Guilfoyle as “very nice.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Trump's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump recognized Greek members of his staff and cabinet and thanked "Greeks For Trump" while recognizing Greek Independence Day. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Kimberly Guilfoyle is one of the main proponents of Mar-a-Lago face.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Guilfoyle allegedly demoted two of her drivers because she did not like the way they “made a left turn,” the Mail reported. She also reportedly demoted the top agent on her security detail because he didn’t answer her 4 a.m. call to deliver ice cubes while she was drinking.

Rubio declined to discuss the allegations against Guilfoyle while in Greece with her this week.

Rubio declined to discuss the allegations against Guilfoyle while in Greece with her this week.

Mark Schiefelbein/via REUTERS

Guilfoyle has also faced scrutiny over her connection with Christos Marafatsos, a 39-year-old lobbyist for Greek infrastructure and energy group Aktor.

Marafatsos has attended meetings with foreign officials where Guilfoyle has promoted Aktor, but he did not disclose that he works for the company, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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