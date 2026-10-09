KIMBERLY TOTALLY EXPOSED Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Money Secrets Just Exploded The U.S. ambassador to Greece has some explaining to do.

Donald Trump’s political operation increasingly looks like a pay-to-play enterprise, Michael Wolff said, following a report on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s six-figure plea to a MAGA donor.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. ambassador to Greece begged MAGA donor Eric Deters to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to top Trumpworld figures.

This revelation, Wolff said on the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast, signifies how “everything in the Trump administration is for sale.”

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“The store is always open for a transaction. If you want a pardon, if you want introductions, if you want to get in to see the president to try to convince him of something, although... that will be useless because he doesn’t listen to you... All of that is available to you if you pay,” he said.

“So, this is pay-per-play for everyone—really everybody in the administration,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “And everybody in the administration is spending a lot of time, as Kimberly Guilfoyle is, trying to figure out how they can get money, how you can create a somewhat legal, somewhat acceptable context for taking this money, and also not leaving a paper trail that will hang you for taking this money.”

Guilfoyle has become embroiled in multiple controversies over the past month. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, told the Journal that the ambassador disputes the authenticity of the messages provided by Deters, who organized right-wing events at which guests like Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump would speak. Binnell claimed Guilfoyle “was owed a balance for traveling to and supporting these patriotic events.” Deters says he didn’t owe Guilfoyle anything.

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A U.S. embassy official maintained that Guilfoyle “remains committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity.”

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to delve into the matter when pressed on it Wednesday while in Greece—and with Guilfoyle next to him.

“I’m not going to comment on a story that literally posted a few hours ago,” he said. “We don’t conduct these things in a press conference, on a tarmac, in a foreign country.”

Rubio declined to discuss the allegations against Guilfoyle while in Greece with her this week. Mark Schiefelbein/via REUTERS

But Coles noted that what Rubio just described “is exactly the way his boss does things: frequently litigating and attacking and accusing and defending himself in press conferences.”

Wolff added that Rubio “looks guilty.”

“It’s an example that Marco Rubio has no game. He can’t respond to this. He looks guilty,” he said. “You can see the frustration on his face... the fury about Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ludicrousness of Kimberly Guilfoyle, which everyone knows. Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle the ambassador to Greece? It is not only because she was the girlfriend of the president’s son, but because she was the jilted girlfriend of the president’s son.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, nor did the White House.

Guilfoyle also finds herself in another predicament. On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that the State Department has opened a probe into the 57-year-old’s allegedly lavish lifestyle and demanding behavior toward subordinates.

Sources told the outlet that the department’s Office of Inspector General is looking into Guilfoyle’s “potential substance abuse, use of private planes and helicopters, close relationship with an energy and construction company, improper gift acceptance, and more.” Her lawyer, Jesse Binnall, told the Daily Mail that “any implication of wrongdoing by the Ambassador is unsupported.”

Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., was sworn in last September.

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