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Rubio Cornered on Shock Guilfoyle Claims Right in Front of Her

Guilfoyle is taking heat over her financial dealings before taking office.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C), flanked by US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle (C-L), arrives to board a plane at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport near Athens, on his way to Portugal, on October 8, 2026. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 7, 2026 insisted on the US right to flex its "national power" in a fiery speech in Athens and said that Europe had to "awaken from its long slumber." (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Will Neal

Marco Rubio has ducked questions about allegations of serious misconduct against Kimberly Guilfoyle, as she looked on helplessly from nearby.

The secretary of state point-blank refused on Thursday to address bombshell claims that Guilfoyle, who serves as U.S. ambassador to Greece, told a MAGA donor she’d give them access to top Trump officials if they paid off $100,000 in credit card debt before she took office. Rubio, 55, was in the country on a four-day diplomatic tour of Europe.

Kimberly Guilfoyle
BOMBSHELL

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Demand for Cash Off the Books Exposed

William Vaillancourt

“You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel,” he said from the tarmac at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, the Associated Press reports.

CBS News reporter Olivia Gazis added in an X post that Guilfoyle, 57, was “present but to the side” for his send-off. “It’s not the gospel,” Rubio said. “It’s not the gospel for me. That’s not the way we do things.”

Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is accused of asking Kentucky former congressional candidate Eric Deters to pay off her American Express bill before taking office last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Eric Deters and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Guilfoyle is accused of asking Deters to pay off her credit card debt in exchange for political favors.

Eric Deters

She allegedly told Deters, a Trump donor, that in exchange, she would grant him political favors once she was confirmed, including getting help from administration officials over an IRS probe into his tax affairs.

The ambassador is already under scrutiny over a September report by the newspaper that she told Greek officials during a formal dinner that the U.S. could work to destabilize “any country we want.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle message

Deters says he never made the payment.

Eric Deters

She is also accused of using diplomatic engagements to advocate for a private Greek company and giving one of that firm’s lobbyists privileged access to senior officials and foreign leaders. Guilfoyle has denied any wrongdoing.

Rubio told reporters during a press conference with the Greek foreign minister on Wednesday that he would not speak about those earlier claims while on foreign soil. “Suffice to say, our embassy here is doing a great job,” he said. “Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.”

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Democratic lawmakers in Congress have already begun looking into the claims made in the Journal’s report last month, and are now pushing Rubio to open a formal investigation into the ambassador. The secretary has declined to say whether he will.

The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Greece for comment on this story.

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