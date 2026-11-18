SMOKE AND MIRRORS Jon Stewart Exposes ‘Worst Case Scenario’ for Sex-Mad CEO Scandal The host said the “sensationalism” is masking a very important detail about the disgraced former Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang.

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Jon Stewart believes the public is “focusing” on the wrong part of Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

On his Weekly Show podcast, Stewart said the “infidelity and the sensationalism” mask the “larger issue.”

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He explained, “We’ve been told you cannot say anything to these guys. You cannot slow their roll. You cannot possibly stand in the way because if you do, China will rule the future. Meanwhile, this f---ing guy, with the help of Howard Lutnick and Donald Trump, was siphoning our best chips to China for a profit that Lutnick’s son’s company got a piece of. And Trump’s stock in that company soared.”

Stewart argued that Huang deserved to be ousted for lining the president’s pockets, with or without his infidelity scandal. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Stewart then agreed with his producer that the “best case” scenario for Huang was that he was “unknowingly sleeping with a spy,” while the “worst” was that “he was intentionally circumnavigating U.S. export controls to enrich our president and his secretary.”

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He added, “Whether he didn’t know she was a spy doesn’t even matter. As a matter of fact, let’s say he just knew her and wasn’t sleeping with her. The business that they were doing with Megaspeed, smuggling those chips to China, should be enough to disqualify him—having nothing to do with any of the other shenanigans.”

Trump and Elon Musk have called for Huang's reinstatement. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Huang, 63, whose fortune is valued at around $140 billion, was also alleged to have had relationships with two of his subordinates at Nvidia before he resigned as Nvidia’s CEO. After Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for his reinstatement, Huang posted on social media that he would be “honored” to return to the company he co-founded.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he wrote in the now-viral post.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said the company had no intention of welcoming Huang back. “The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said on an earnings call.

Nvidia has confirmed that Huang will not be welcomed back, despite his post saying he would be "honored" to return. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Jones did not mention the reason for that stance, but Stewart insisted that Huang should be ousted whether he’d had the affairs or not—and agreed that his dealings may even be enough to “jail him.”

What’s more, Stewart doubted Huang was genuinely remorseful, given how quickly he asked for his job back.

“You know when they say the ‘dark night of the soul?’ So, he had one of them... He felt bad at first, but now he’s reflected on it. What he basically did is, a lot of times, when you’re in that kind of a moral crisis, you want to give it at least one hour for each affair,” he quipped.

“And once you go through that process and come out on the other side, I think he’s now rejuvenated. He’s a new man,” Stewart joked. “You can’t expect him to give it more than a long weekend!”

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