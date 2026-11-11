HEAR ME OUT Jon Stewart Reveals Surprising Take on Hegseth Impeachment The host said there’s a better way to deal with the embattled “Secretary of War.”

Jon Stewart wants to see Pete Hegseth face “consequences”—but doesn’t think impeachment is the way to go.

Stewart shared his thoughts on the efforts to impeach the Defense Secretary on his Weekly Show podcast.

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“Here’s what I believe: He sucks so badly that the president should fire him,” he said. “The idea that impeachment is the only recourse for any of this—You should be fired for f---ing sucking.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, November 10, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Rebel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his September articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday, in relation to the Iran war, the operation in Venezuela, and other military action by the Trump administration.

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The effort was defeated on Tuesday, with a 211-204 vote. Eleven Democrats did not vote, and Massie was the only Republican to vote with the Dems. But Stewart said the vote should have been necessary. “The chaos that he’s bringing—now, that doesn’t mean that the military shouldn’t be reformed, but this is a guy who’s also advocating for $1.5 trillion budget for the military,” he explained.

Rep. Thomas Massie holds a press conference about his resolution to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

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“This is not somebody who’s bringing efficiency and a new direction. This is somebody who has a cartoonish view of what a fighting force is and also ‘Let’s double their money,’” he said, before clarifying his stance. “No, he shouldn’t be impeached. We should live in a system where the people that run our institutions are accountable enough that obvious lousy performance has consequences to their employment.”

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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that the White House “worked furiously behind the scenes” to defend Hegseth after the articles were introduced, before the Party ultimately prevailed. However, January’s new Democratic-controlled Congress may revisit the articles.

Stewart would like to see Hegseth out of office much earlier. “Anybody who’s so f---ing insecure that they have to march on stage and say ‘No trannies in the military. Like, f---, go f--- yourself.”

A lone protester holds an "Impeach Hegseth" sign on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a procedural vote related to the potential impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, DC, November 10, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“That tiny percentage of people who swore an oath to the Constitution to defend this country, who put themselves in harm’s way to defend this country, that you believe is weakening our ability to fight. The military should reflect the public that it represents in all facets,” he continued.

Hegseth is “defacing our fighting forces,” Stewart added. “It’s such a narrow, cartoonish, caricatured vision of what it means to have a force that’s effective and, by the way, utilized properly.”

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