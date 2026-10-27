BACK WITH A VENGEANCE Joy Behar, 84, Hits Trump Where It Hurts in ‘View’ Return The White House threatened the show the last time Behar hurled the insult.

Joy Behar is back to relentlessly needling Trump.

On her first episode of The View following a month-long hiatus to heal from a dislocated shoulder, Behar, 84, revamped the insult that has riled the 80-year-old president: “He’s so jealous of Obama,” she said.

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Last time Behar made the declaration on air, the White House threatened to make The View “the next show to be pulled off air.” Behar hasn’t backed down, and this time she had more to add. “He’ll never be cool. He’ll never be trim. Unless he goes on Ozempic—like, yesterday,” she added.

Behar said Trump will is "jealous" of Obama. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Behar, who has shared her own experience with the weight-loss drug that helped her drop 25 pounds, said Trump’s weight is just one of several ways he’ll never measure up to the 44th president.

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“He’ll never sing ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And he’ll never be a better comedian. Obama is like a 9 o’clock act where the house is full. And Trump is like 2:00 in the morning where nobody’s there except three drunks from New Jersey,” Behar continued to laughter and applause from the hosts and studio audience.

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The White House insisted that Trump isn’t jealous of Obama last June, when Behar made a similar comparison.

“Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” who “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

Still, the president has resorted to what critics have called racist dog whistles when speaking out about Obama’s time in office.

Obama has roasted Trump throughout the run-up to the midterms. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Obama, 65, told the All the Smoke podcast in June, “Obviously, you know, I have a room in his head—a suite in his head.” As Obama campaigns with Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, he’s roasted Trump night after night, which has “triggered” Trump’s MAGA base.

At a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, Obama mocked Trump’s fixation on everything but the needs of the American people. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations,” the former president said. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, just gold everywhere.”

Trump hit back by claiming the White House was “dirty, filthy dirty, and broken,” when he arrived, but is “actually in better shape now than when it was built, and more beautiful.”

Trump has spent his second presidency remodeling the White House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Behar and her co-hosts disagree with his assessment of the renovations. “It’s nice to worry about symbols,” Sara Haines said after rolling a clip of Trump calling the White House a “symbol of America.” She added, “When things get boring, and everyone’s eating well, and we all have healthcare, we can all then worry about our monuments and our reflecting pools and our ballrooms.”

“The truth of the matter is, you need a thicker skin to be president of the United States,” Whoopi Goldberg added.

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