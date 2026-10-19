GONE TOO SOON Justin Bieber’s Model Ex Dead at 34 Months After Welcoming Baby Sahara Ray’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Model Sahara Ray, who once dated singer Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34, according to TMZ.

The star, who was romantically linked to Bieber in August 2016, when Ray posted a video of her and Bieber skinny-dipping in Hawaii on Instagram, gave birth to her daughter, Snow, only nine months ago.

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“She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved,” her family told the site. No cause of death has been revealed.

Justin Bieber appears in a 2016 video with Sahara Ray. Sahara Ray/Instagram

The Australian-born star is the daughter of big-wave surfing legend Tony Ray. She grew up surfing before she parlayed her modeling career into creating her own swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim.

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Her death comes after she revealed she had been battling the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome. The condition left her partially paralyzed in April 2024 after she was hit by a drunk driver, she revealed in a post on Instagram.

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“So basically, right now I’m paralyzed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can’t walk at all,” she said at the time.

Ray was 34 years old and leaves behind a nine-month-old daughter. Sahara Ray/Instagram

“I’m pretty lucky to be alive,” she also said. She later shared her journey to walk again with her followers before welcoming her baby girl earlier this year. She has never publicly revealed her daughter’s father.

Videos posted just months before her death show that she had successfully regained her mobility.

Hailey and Justin Bieber married in 2018. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

After Bieber, 32, and Ray’s brief relationship in 2016, he was later linked to Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez, and then Hailey Baldwin, whom he is now married to. The couple shares one son.

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