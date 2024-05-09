Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber are getting ready for somebody to love.

The couple announced Thursday that they’re expecting their first child together in identical announcements shared on Instagram.

The carousel shows a video of them embracing and kissing on a grassy hillside, as well as a series of images of Justin, 30, snapping photos of Hailey, 27, in a lacy dress showing off her baby bump.

The “Peaches” singer and the model have been married for six years. In July 2018, Justin confirmed their engagement on Instagram, writing, “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

That September, they quietly wed in New York City. The pair threw a more ornate party the next year, inviting friends and family to celebrate their union at a second wedding in South Carolina.

Pregnancy rumors have dogged Hailey for years, most recently last summer, when a video of a friend audibly referring to her pregnancy made the rounds online. In an interview with GQ several months later, Hailey put the speculation to bed, sounding frustrated.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she said. “There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a shit.’”

But the Rhode skincare founder has also been open about wanting to start a family with her partner someday.

In February 2022, she told WSJ Magazine that she and Justin were thinking about beginning to “try” in the next few years.

“But there’s a reason they call ‘try,’ right?” she asked. “You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

She noted that when she’d turned 25, she’d realized she was “still super, super young” and still had things she wanted to accomplish in her career before turning to family matters.

More recently, Hailey disclosed to The Sunday Times of London that she had mixed emotions about the thought of a baby Bieber.

“I literally cry about this all the time!” she told the newspaper, laughing. “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

In a softer tone, she added, “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”