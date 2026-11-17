HONKY TONK MAGA Star’s Bar Sued After Patron Alleges ‘Sick’ Beating “They were using a show of force for some sick personal gratification,” the lawsuit says. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kid Rock‘s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse in Nashville is facing a lawsuit from a man who says the bar’s bouncers physically beat him over a misunderstanding.

Plaintiff Joshua Welch is suing the venue, claiming bouncers beat him last December after he “in a moment of poor judgment, lightly tapped the performer’s guitar with the tip of his finger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit alleges Welch’s contact with the guitar was “a light nose-tap,” according to the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone. A security guard allegedly confronted him and began escorting him out. Welch claims he was celebrating his college graduation with friends at the time.

Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in downtown Nashville, TN. Google Maps

“As Mr. Welch and Bouncer #1 again passed the live-music area on the way to the elevator, Mr. Welch attempted to touch the guitar a second time. At that point, Bouncer #1 became disproportionately agitated. He began pushing Mr. Welch aggressively toward the elevator,” the lawsuit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welch filed the lawsuit in March, but it didn’t surface until Tuesday in a TMZ report.

The man alleges that two other bouncers soon joined the first bouncer and that one slammed him against an elevator wall, pressing his arm against Welch’s neck “with significant force.” They rode the elevator to the ground floor, where the bouncers allegedly repeatedly shoved him to the floor and injured his hand and finger such that he needed surgery, according to the lawsuit. It also claims that the bouncers wouldn’t let Welch leave, and includes claims for assault and battery, negligence, and false imprisonment.

Kid Rock gestures on stage as US President Donald Trump applauds during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, US, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee Eric Lee/REUTERS/Eric Lee

“Each time Mr. Welch attempted to stand up, he was forcefully shoved back down to the ground,” the filing claims. “It was as though they were using a show of force for some sick personal gratification.”

Welch’s lawsuit claims the alleged acts “were performed by agents/employees of Kid Rock, individually and/or collectively, for the benefit of the defendant and the advancement of their business interests.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kid Rock for comment.

Kid Rock has performed at Trump rallies and Turning Point USA events. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kid Rock is the stage name for Robert Ritchie, a close friend of President Donald Trump, 80, and a musician who headlined right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show during the 2026 Super Bowl. Ritchie is a MAGA loyalist and performed at a victory rally the night before Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

One of his bar’s former employees, Eric Munchel, was arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection; he was photographed wearing tactical gear and carrying plastic restraints while storming the U.S. Capitol.

According to a Nashville Scene article from February 2021, “eyes rolled all around the city” when news surfaced of Munchel’s ties to Ritchie. The overall sentiment was, “Of course he worked there,” the article said, though the “zip tie guy” was apparently fired two months before the insurrection.

The “zip tie guy” in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots was Eric Munchel, a former employee at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar. Win McNamee/Getty

Ritchie isn’t an individual defendant in Welch’s lawsuit; instead, Welch sued the five-floor venue, which Ritchie licenses his stage name to but doesn’t majority-own. Steven Smith, the big-time proprietor of several of Nashville’s biggest honky-tonks, including the iconic Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, is the majority owner. He invested $20 million in 2018 to open the venue.

Smith, 68, has a history of publicly attacking Democratic candidates in Nashville elections. He also sued former Mayor John Cooper, who served from 2019 to 2023, and other city and state officials over COVID-19 restrictions in June 2020.

According to Rolling Stone, the bar said in a formal answer filed with the court that its bouncers “were justified in the use of force, if any, to respond to the violence initiated by plaintiff.”

It also said it had a right to protect employees and patrons against Welch’s “aggressive actions.”

A case management hearing will take place on Jan. 11.

Play Video

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register