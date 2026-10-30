Kimmel Blasts ‘Obese’ Trump for Fat-Shaming Reporter
The late-night host didn’t take kindly to Trump’s cruel attack.
Jimmy Kimmel has torn into Donald Trump over his shocking fatphobic attack on a journalist.
The president hit back at a question from a Reuters reporter on Thursday about his decision not to fly to Kansas for a rally, who asked: “So you not going to Kansas has nothing to do with you being sick of traveling?”
“Trump flew back from a rally in Rock Hill and even though he canceled his trip to Kansas this weekend in favor of a tele-rally—which means he’ll be beaming in—he seems to be in a very good mood,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live later that evening.
He then played a clip of Trump on the tarmac next to his Qatar-gifted Air Force 1, after landing back in Washington, D.C. He had been at a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on behalf of Sen. Darline Graham. There, he melted down after taking a reporter’s question badly in what appeared to be a misunderstanding.
He said: “Oh, you’re sick to ask that question. You are sick. Who are you with?
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“You are a sick guy. Reuters is terrible, by the way. Make sure you’re doing well. Look at this guy. He’s way out of shape.
“Look at how bad he comes to me. ‘Sir, you’re not going to go to Kansas.’ I’m not going to Kansas ‘cos he’s doing very well. But he said, ‘you’re not going to Kansas, sir. Are you feeling well?’
“You’ve been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”
The camera cut back to Kimmel. “Natalie, baby’s cranky again. We need a diaper change on runway two,” he said. “Imagine him calling someone else out of shape. I mean, is it possible they don’t have any mirrors in the White House? Maybe somebody should take him out to that reflecting pool, let him get a look at himself.”
“I mean, if that isn’t the pot calling the belly fat,” he joked before describing the commander in chief as “our obese rotten pumpkin.”
It’s far from the first time Trump has attacked a reporter’s appearance after they asked a question he didn’t like. But the president has historically directed his rage toward female members of the press.
In November, he tried to silence a Bloomberg reporter by saying “quiet, quiet piggy,” and has frequently clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, attacking her for supposedly not smiling.
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