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Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying Trump goon and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung’s justification for his boss dozing off at an important meeting.

On Thursday night, the late-night host tore into Cheung and Donald Trump, who was caught—once again—taking a catnap at a crucial moment. This time, the 80-year-old president was seen at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit with his eyes closed and head lolling as Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke. While sitting at a table surrounded by world leaders who appeared to uphold more decorum, Trump was “conked out,” Kimmel said.

“There’s our slouching tiger, sleeping dragon,” quipped the ABC host.

Kimmel then displayed Cheung’s “forceful denial,” whom Kimmel referred to as “Jabba, the diabetic pug.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen sleeping during the APEC Leaders' Plenary Session in Shenzhen, China, November 19. South China Morning Post/Youtube

Cheung melted down after footage of Trump’s alleged nap went viral. In a post on X, the White House spokesperson responded to a Newsweek story of the incident, writing, “Fake News! President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.”

“This is why the people despise media so much,” he added. “They constantly lie.”

X/Steven Cheung/Newsweek

Kimmel retorted by replaying the clip of Trump, “Now, see, I’m having trouble seeing his eyes moving back and forth, you know, because he’s sleeping!”

“He is slumped over like a wet bag of beef and chedders. He is sound asleep,” he retorted.

The late-night host then panned the White House for gaslighting America.

Steven Cheung frequently expresses disdain for the media. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“‘President Trump has his eyes closed because he was dreaming the American dream,’” he said mockingly. “This is what the White House does. They gaslight us. ‘He’s not sleeping. The economy is great. There are no problems with air travel. And if there are, it’s because of Joe Biden.’”

Trump has frequently been caught dozing off at public events.

The White House has previously melted down at accusations and viral posts about the president’s naps.

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