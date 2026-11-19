SNORE SPOT White House Goon Melts Down After Trump Busted Sleeping The president’s chief mouthpiece has been mouthing off on the internet again. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

One of Donald Trump’s top goons has melted down online over stories pointing out that the president appeared to fall asleep at a key summit.

White House communications director Steven Cheung went out to bat for the 80-year-old after footage emerged of him seemingly falling asleep at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

“Video appears to show Donald Trump falling asleep at the APEC summit in China as Xi Jinping spoke about global trade,” said an X post from Newsweek, sharing a story with the headline “Trump accused of falling asleep again at Xi speech.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast also covered the story.

Cheung has a track record of attacking people and institutions online. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Fake News!” Cheung, 44, barked. “President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is why the people despise media so much,” he added. “They constantly lie.”

It is just the latest in a long list of incidents in which cameras have caught the president in what appears to be a deep state of rest.

X/Steven Cheung/Newsweek

Play Video

His catnaps have occurred in important meetings in the Oval Office, and even at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks battled the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs last season.

During Thursday’s incident, Trump appeared to rest his eyes during a plenary session as Xi discussed the future for the Asia-Pacific region.

Trump arrived in China after a stop in Manila, Philippines, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

Cheung said the media was lying. Eric Lee/REUTERS

After touching down on Wednesday, he orchestrated a charm offensive on Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, 74, and Chinese Communist Party leader Xi, 73.

The three men took part in an unprecedented trilateral meeting on the fringes of APEC on Thursday, where Trump gushed over the men and thanked Xi for having him.

Cheung has been known to leap to his boss's defense. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Earlier in the day, he grabbed him warmly by the elbow, tried to hold his hand as they stepped onto an escalator, and flashed a big, cheesy grin as they greeted one another.

“Had a little meeting with President Putin just to set the stage, and I think we’ll have a, maybe a successful meeting,” he said as their two delegations sat opposite one another in a bilateral before the trilateral. “But it’s an honor to be with you.

Trump has had a busy time hanging out with various autocrats. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

“You’re my friend, and we have a very special relationship. And I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem. We’re never gonna have a problem. So thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you, everybody.”

The Chinese delegation did not respond to the comments, according to C-SPAN recordings.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register