LAME DUCK Kimmel Brutally Roasts Trump’s Awkward Blunder on World Stage The 80-year-old president put on an unstatesmanlike display after being welcomed to the Philippines.

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Jimmy Kimmel has turned President Donald Trump’s awkward blunder in the Philippines into a punchline.

Trump arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on Tuesday for the annual East Asia Summit and quickly turned his welcome into a cringeworthy incident.

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The 80-year-old president was seen erratically waving U.S. and Philippine flags shortly after descending the steps of Air Force One, adding a childlike dance to the routine.

President Donald Trump was delighted to receive flags from a child after disembarking Air Force One upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

“Trump got a friendly welcome from a child who shared a gift with our Manila gorilla who — now watch him here and answer this: Who over the age of five waves flags like this?” said Kimmel. “What is that?”

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“Everything he does is weird,” quipped Kimmel, calling the president “Donald the lame duck.”

After his bit, a woman nearby reached out to take the flags from Trump, but he reached out and tried to shake her hand instead.

The late-night host and Trump nemesis continued, explaining that the president was “greeted on the tarmac with a full marching band blasting his theme song.” Trump was welcomed with dozens of performers playing one of his most adored tunes, “Y.M.C.A.”

“Everything he does is weird,” the late-night host said about Trump. JAM STA ROSA/via REUTERS

“I wish I could have been there to hear how they explain this to the musicians,” Kimmel joked. “‘OK. When the American president arrives, we need you to play the gayest song ever recorded!’ ‘What?’ ‘Oh, well, there’s this little dance he likes to do,’” he mocked.

Trump’s presence in the Philippines was not well-received by everyone. Thousands of demonstrators staged a protest in downtown Manila as the president was set to arrive.

People taking part in an anti-Trump protest brought a coffin containing an effigy of the president. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Hundreds have been arrested in connection with the protests.

Kimmel said, “Prior to his arrival, there were protests in the streets, people chanting, in wigs. They made a Trump pig head. They made a big Trump sculpture that they attacked.”

“And you hate to see something like this,” he continued sarcastically. “I mean, it’s like they have no appreciation for all the work he did on the new helipad at the White House.”

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