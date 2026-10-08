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PAR FOR THE COURSE

Kimmel Gives Trump Brutal Nickname Over His Bonkers Golf Plot

The 80-year-old president has a new vanity project.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Kimmel is ripping into Donald Trump for his latest vanity project: turning his Palm Beach golf course into a presidential retreat.

The 80-year-old president is looking to convert his private Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach into a Camp David-esque space, according to the Washington Post.

A view of the entrance to Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida, with palm trees lining the roadway. A proposal was filed seeking to designate the property as the permanent ''United States Presidential Golf Course,'' according to local reporting.

If the plans are approved, the Trump family is expected to continue to operate the Palm Beach golf resort and will benefit financially if future presidents use it.

Christopher Beckett/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As Kimmel pointed out, Trump has enough to work on, from the war in Iran to the GOP’s miserable polling numbers in the upcoming midterms. But instead, “it’s the perfect time for a new construction project,” said Kimmel sarcastically.

“In fact, Blob the Builder is on the job,” he quipped.

“He would convert a portion of the Trump International Golf Club for official use by foreign leaders and future presidents, modeled after Camp David,” the late-night host and Trump nemesis continued. “So, at least he’s open to the idea that there’ll be future presidents, I guess.”

Kimmel continued, “And don’t worry about the cost. A lawyer for the president promised that Trump will pay for the construction himself.”

Donald Trump watches the Palm Beach Central High School marching band perform as it greets him upon his arrival to watch the Super Bowl at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 5, 2017.

The plan would involve the federal government being granted part of the property, while the rest still operates as a golf resort.

MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

“So really, the one thing we know for sure is that Trump will not pay for the construction himself,” he laughed. “This is what he said about the ballroom, too: What is with all of these projects? Not one of them’s finished, but the East Wing’s still a hole in the ground. The reflecting pool is empty. The Kennedy Center closed. The arch is like a rectangle with construction tape around it.”

“How about you finish one of the other stupid projects nobody needed first?” he said, adding, “This country—we are $41 trillion in debt. We don’t need a presidential retreat modeled after Camp David. We already have one of those. It’s called Camp David.”

Donald Trump tees off during a visit a day ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Kimmel called Trump "Blob the Builder."

Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

The ABC host then suggested that the president call his upcoming golf course “Fort Dumba--.”

Trump’s lawyer, Harvey Oyer, told Palm Beach County officials that the golf course will resemble a “Camp David, Windsor Castle, or the Elysee Palace.”

“It would further cement Palm Beach County as one of the most recognizable brands and destinations in the world.”

Kimmel has previously dubbed Trump “Blob the Builder,” considering his slew of construction projects since he reassumed office.

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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