DING DING DINGLE Kimmel Humiliates Trump Goon Who Called Him ‘No-Talent Loser’ The late-night host is putting Trump’s administration in its place.

Jimmy Kimmel has humiliated a White House spokesman after he issued a statement trying to undermine the late-night host.

The ABC anchor frequently feuds with Donald Trump, 80, and his administration. This has escalated in the past week, with the president yet again raging at Kimmel on Truth Social.

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“The White House also issued a not-so-fabulous statement today about me in response to my monologue. And, to be honest, I’m not even sure which one p---ed them off,” began Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

“One of the monologues prompted White House spokesboy Davis Dingle to say, ‘Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience. He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his miserable failures.’”

Jimmy Kimmel, a longtime Trump nemesis, roasts the president everyday. The Daily Beast/YouTube/Reuters

The statement, from Davis Ingle, prompted Kimmel to fire back.

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Kimmel displayed a photograph of Ingle in a suit, giving a thumbs-up in front of Air Force One.

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“And, by the way, in case you’re wondering what a person who uses the word ‘beclowned’ looks like, this is Davis Dingle. You can see him here clicking on his pen moments before they buckled him into a booster seat on Air Force One,” he mocked.

“I’m sorry you don’t think I have talent, Davis. Maybe you’ll like this one. Give it a chance. OK, I know, just give it a chance. OK, here we go. What do Katie Zacharia and Pete Hegseth have in common?” continued the late-night host, then delivering the punchline, “Neither one of them can pass a bar.”

“Come on, that’s solid, right?”

This is the second back-and-forth between Kimmel and the White House just this week. After Kimmel declared that Trump’s campaign events across the nation have been “sparsely attended,” Trump publicly melted down.

One of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts calling for Jimmy Kimmel to lose his job. screen grab

During a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump told the crowd, “This loser, Jimmy Kimmel. What a loser.”

“I had just left Texas or somewhere. The place is packed. And maybe it was Ohio. The place is packed. He said Donald Trump had...‘a sparsely attended’— I said, ‘Sparsely attended?’ They had to walk thousands of people. They couldn’t get into...these guys are crooked people,” Trump said in an incoherent ramble.

Kimmel clapped back on air, saying, “Of all the things I said about him last week, of all the many moronic and criminal words and deeds I detailed, that’s what bothers him? Me pointing out the fact that his rallies have empty seats?” He proceeded to humiliate the president once again with photographic evidence.

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