 Skip to main content
SHOWING THE RECEIPTS

Kimmel Fires Back at Trump’s ‘Sparsely Attended’ Meltdown

The president once again publicly freaked out over a Jimmy Kimmel joke.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Kimmel is getting the last word after receiving a special shout-out from Donald Trump.

The 80-year-old president had yet another meltdown over the late-night host pointing out his empty, “sparsely attended” rallies across the nation. As the president tries to win over voters before the Nov. 3 midterms, his campaign events have drawn smaller-than-usual crowds, with thousands of seats left empty.

CNN air footage of empty seats at Trump's Ohio rally.

CNN aired footage of empty seats at Trump's Ohio rally.

CNN

Last week, Kimmel was one of many to point this out, but Trump didn’t take it well. At a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump had a characteristic freak-out, saying, “This loser, Jimmy Kimmel. What a loser.”

“I had just left Texas or somewhere. The place is packed. And maybe it was Ohio. The place is packed. He said Donald Trump had...‘a sparsely attended’— I said, ‘Sparsely attended?’ They had to walk thousands of people. They couldn’t get into...” he rambled. “These guys are crooked people,” Trump concluded.

Some empty seats are visible behind Trump during his speech in San Antonio to support Paxton.

Some empty seats are visible behind Trump during his speech in San Antonio, like many of his other rallies over the last few weeks.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
STAYING HOME

Kaitlan Collins Humiliates Trump With Video of Empty Seats

Cameron Adams

Kimmel laughed in response, “Of all the things I said about him last week, of all the many moronic and criminal words and deeds I detailed, that’s what bothers him? Me pointing out the fact that his rallies have empty seats?”

“Well, in that case, let’s do it again!” he said. “There were many empty seats at the rally. So many empty seats. There were even empty seats at the rally where he complained about me saying he had empty seats at the rally,” the ABC host quipped.

“He keeps claiming the reason there are empty seats in the back and the top is because the people love him so much they make their way down to the front,” Kimmel continued, adding, “Isn’t it interesting that that never happens at a Lakers game?”

Empty seats in Alabama

Kimmel pointed out the completely empty upper decks at one of Trump's rally.

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kimmel said he didn’t even show evidence of Trump’s empty rallies last week, so he decided to do so on Monday night to prove his point further. The late-night host displayed an image from the president’s rally in Alabama, which, “much like Trump’s cognitive function, [was] not at full capacity.”

This is the latest back-and-forth between the president and the late-night host. Trump has routinely called for Kimmel to be fired, which has done nothing more than provide comedic fodder for Kimmel’s show.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW