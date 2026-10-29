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Kimmel Makes Dark Prediction After Trump’s Vance Snub

“He dodged that question like it was the war in Vietnam,” the host joked.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Kimmel has a dark prediction about the White House’s future after Donald Trump’s second term ends.

The late-night host revealed the president’s true plan after he sidestepped endorsing Vice President JD Vance for a 2028 presidential run.

“After the midterms, our focus will shift to the presidential election, assuming there is one in 2028. This morning, Trump was asked whether he would back his vice president, JD Vance, if he runs,” explained Kimmel.

US President Donald Trump arrives at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, US, October 27, 2026.

Kimmel has a dark prediction about Trump's approach to the next election.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“And he dodged that question like it was the war in Vietnam that he expects your support if he runs for president,” he said.

When asked by reporters if he would endorse Vance for 2028, Trump rambled, “Well, no. He hasn’t even talked to me about that, and it’s too early to think about it. But I can tell you I like him a lot. He’s a very capable guy. He’s doing a good job. He’s out there rallying also. And I do like him a lot.”

Vice President JD Vance walks at the conclusion of a campaign event at the Sharonville Convention Center, in Sharonville, Ohio, US October 21, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Vance after a campaign event at the Sharonville Convention Center, in Sharonville, Ohio, October 21.

Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Kimmel laughed at Trump’s roundabout answer. “Let me tell you something. He, Donald Trump, is never going to give it up,” he said of the presidency.

“He will endorse no one for president,” continued the ABC host more severely. “He’s going to grab a blowtorch and a big can of Aquanet from his medicine cabinet, and he’s going to light that whole White House on fire when he goes.”

Trump has snubbed his Vice President on this subject before.

“He’s a very talented person and a very good person, but literally, I don’t think we’ve ever talked about it,” Trump said on Oct. 20. “It’s early, very early.”

Vance attempted to agree after Trump’s brutal statement, despite telling journalist Mark Halperin that Trump will endorse him. “When Trump said it’s ‘early,’ I said that too,” he said.

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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