SIZE MATTERS Trump’s Secret Swipe About Vance’s Weakness Exposed The vice president has rallied in smaller venues, pulling in modest crowds. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has privately complained about JD Vance’s glaring weak spot, according to insiders.

Trump, 80, has hit the campaign trail hard as the clock ticks down to Tuesday’s midterm elections.

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He has attempted to spin the upcoming elections as a referendum on himself, while his understudy has also hit the road to juice candidates in some states.

Trump, though, has noticed something, according to people with knowledge of private conversations reported on by The New York Times in a sprawling exposé about the commander in chief’s midterm anxiety.

Vance after a campaign event at the Sharonville Convention Center, in Sharonville, Ohio, October 21. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Trump has been on an intensive rally tour across key swing states and competitive districts. He has been keen to remind the crowd that he is “working my a-- off” to get Republicans elected.

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He has also boasted of capacity crowds, and although that has not always been the case, he has compared his pull to that of Vance’s, the heir apparent to the Republican presidential ticket in 2028. Insiders told the Times that Trump noted the VP’s modest crowds.

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“Donald Trump is the hardest working person in the country, followed by JD Vance,” Danielle Alvarez, a White House spokeswoman, said.

“Both men are raising money, crisscrossing the country and making sure that candidates are successful these midterms.”

Vance speaks during a rally at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, on September 21. KENT NISHIMURA/KENT NISHIMURA/Pool/REUTERS

Iowa Republican congressional candidate Chris McGowan warms up the modest crowd for Vance at the Republican National Committee’s Midterm Rally at the Mid-America Center, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, September 18. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via Reuters

Trump perhaps needs a reality check. “I’m doing these every night, and no matter where I go, it’s the same thing. It’s massive crowds,” Trump said at a rally in North Carolina on Tuesday. “We have big screens ​outside. Thousands and thousands of people. There’s something going on that’s very special.”

This time, the venue was full, but no one was waiting outside. On other nights, the venues were nowhere near full, even at modestly sized sites.

However, Trump was right about Vance’s draw.

Vance was ripped for the size of the crowd at his rally earlier this month in support of Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

While his boss rallies in arenas, the VP opted for the LevelUp Training Complex, an indoor sports training facility in Monroe.

Late last month, Vance was at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, pitching for Michael Whatley, who is running for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The venue has a capacity of 3,000, but a local NPR affiliate said the crowd numbered only about 300.

However, plenty of hecklers have attended his events. Vance was in Topeka, Kansas, Monday evening after an earlier appearance in Montana that also drew protests.

The demonstrations are clearly getting to the VP, as he showed in Topeka, when he responded to shouts that he is a “war criminal.”

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“The thing I’ve realized, having done these rallies for the last couple of weeks, is that the only chance the Democrats have is to interrupt and shut down the debate because when we have a free and open debate, the American people will realize that all the Democrats are selling is a fat load of bull---t,” he said.

Minutes later, he was heckled again and showed his frustration. “We have another bull---t artist,” he declared, adding, “Excuse my language, for the kids.”

His frustration might be down to the fact that Democrats lead Republicans by 51.4 percent to 43.2 percent, according to RealClearPolling’s national polling average.

The White House and Vance’s office have been contacted for comment.

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