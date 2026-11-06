GILT COMPLEX Kimmel Makes Shock Prediction About Trump’s Demise His theory follows the president’s executive order designating the Oval Office as a national monument.

Jimmy Kimmel has eviscerated Donald Trump over his latest executive order, predicting the president may leave the White House “sooner than we think.”

Trump, 80, “signed his first proclamation since the bloodbath on Tuesday, and it is to turn the Oval Office into a national monument so that no future president can remove any of his c--p,” explained Kimmel on Thursday night.

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“That’s right,” quipped Kimmel. “His historic Diet Coke button will be preserved for many generations to come. I guess Takio really wants to make sure nobody lays a finger on all the beautiful new sconces and knickknacks he had spray-painted gold...”

The president is ensuring his Oval Office is a "landmark." Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“He turned the Oval Office into the gift shop at the Liberace Museum,” joked the late-night host.

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He then predicted: “He doesn’t want anyone to change it ever. Why do this now? Why do this right after the midterms? Maybe he’s planning to leave sooner than we think.”

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The president’s executive order enshrines his rendition of the Oval Office, which he transformed into a tacky, gold-covered room during his second term. It is just one of the many vanity projects and construction endeavors Trump has undertaken.

A new sign and gold ornamentation adorn the door of the Oval Office at the White House. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

“We’re making it a national monument, and it will not be allowed to be touched by anybody,” Trump told reporters, just two days after his party was wiped out in the midterms. He spoke from within the office, where gold fixtures are visible in every possible nook.

He said the Oval Office, Outer Oval Office, and Cabinet Room “won’t be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched, or anything else.”

Kimmel said that Trump’s version of the Oval Office isn’t a landmark but a “skid mark.”

“And let me tell you something, buddy. On January 20th, 2029, we are going to yank that c--p down and throw it out faster than Melania moves to New York,” he joked as the crowd cheered.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House surrounded by gold. Andrew Caballero-Rey/AFP via Getty Images

The ABC host and Trump nemesis said the president’s insistence on preserving the Oval Office is “so nuts,” joking, “All of a sudden, he’s MC Hammer: ‘Can’t touch this.’”

Trump’s order comes amid a historic loss for the GOP, which failed to win over voters amid the president’s war in Iran and a widespread affordability crisis.

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