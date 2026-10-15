LIE OF THE TIGER Kimmel Torches Trump’s Tiger Fantasy With Brutal Flashback The president’s sick AI video showed him hugging the wild animal.

Jimmy Kimmel has humiliated Donald Trump by showing the president how truly “brave” he actually is around animals.

Trump, 80, posted an AI video of himself wrestling—and then hugging—a tiger late Tuesday night. The president released the unhinged clip on Truth Social after William Chapman, 23, was mauled to death by a tiger at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the U.K.

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Trump’s AI video shows him wagging his finger at the animal, just as Chapman did in footage of his final moments.

Trump posted a bizarre fantasy of him taming a tiger. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump posted a video of a man being mauled to death by a tiger. Truth Social

In the AI version, Trump is seen laughing as he rolls around with the tiger. The clip was set to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

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Trump also posted footage of Chapman’s horrific death, but offered no sympathy or condolences. Instead, he wrote, “Don’t ever mess with nature!” and signed off the post with his name, indicating that he chose to make the post himself.

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Kimmel, a long-time Trump nemesis, said, “I’m sure the guy’s family was thrilled to see Trump having fun with it, but he needed it to set up this delightful AI video. I mean, sorry, SI video, of himself wrestling and ultimately taming a tiger of his own.”

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“By the way,” the ABC host continued, “If you want to know how brave he really is around wild animals, this is from a photo shoot he did with an eagle.”

The late-night host then played a video of a terrified Trump flinching as he sat next to an American bald eagle 10 years ago while posing with the bird at Trump Tower in New York for a TIME Magazine cover story.

The bird’s owner, wildlife rehabilitator Jonathan Wood, told TIME, “Mr. Trump was a little hesitant holding the bird, so it was very tricky to get the bird to [stay] on his hand.”

Donald Trump poses with a real-life bald eagle. CNN

“Yes, he would definitely suplex a tiger,” Kimmel retorted after playing footage of the shoot.

“Is it too late to turn the new ballroom into a memory care facility?” he concluded.

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