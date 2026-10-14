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NO TIGER KINGS

Trump Posts Vile Fantasy Video Mocking Man Who Was Mauled to Death by a Tiger

The 80-year-old president is sinking ever deeper into the slop.

By Will Neal

President Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated video playing on a viral clip of a mentally ill man being mauled to death by a tiger.

William Chapman, 23, died after visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster in the United Kingdom over the weekend.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 13, 2026.
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Footage of his final moments shows the man, whose family has said he was on “strong medication” to treat a “significant mental illness,” desperately waving a finger at the animal as it claws and repeatedly throws him around the enclosure.

Trump posted a video of a man being mauled to death by a tiger.

Trump had already shared the original clip.

Truth Social

Trump’s own version of the video, shared in a late-night Truth Social post on Tuesday, has the president making the same gesture.

He then gets to his feet and chases the tiger, tumbling about with it and laughing while “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays in the background.

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social.

The president has prior form.

Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

The president had already shared the original clip of Chapman’s final moments just hours earlier with the caption: “Don’t ever mess with nature!”

He did not comment about the victim.

trump
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Taken together, the posts appear intended to suggest that the 80-year-old leader would have survived in the same situation.

Chapman’s family shared a tribute on Tuesday. They described him as “a bright, warm, and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved—and William loved them back.”

They also requested privacy, saying that “the publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time.” That was before the U.S. president’s latest posting spree.

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” the statement read.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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