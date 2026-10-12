'WHINY' MAGA Melts Down Over Kelly Clarkson’s Store Scandal Prominent MAGA voices are accusing her of bullying an independent store. NBC/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty

MAGA stars are piling on Kelly Clarkson over her feud with an independent Brooklyn shop, accusing the singer of using her celebrity status to bully a small business.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the far-right account Libs of TikTok attacked the 44-year-old American Idol winner after she accused novelty shop Art of Play of treating her like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. The store says the animatronic bird she wanted to buy wasn’t for sale.

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“What a garbage thing to do a small store because they didn’t recognize your elite status,” he wrote on X. “This is the ‘do you know who I am’ mentality seeking revenge when they don’t.”

Gutfeld continued his attacks in another post: “She wanted to buy something that wasn’t for sale. And posted to millions a story of victimhood when her money and or status couldn’t persuade them. Called it.”

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Libs of TikTok also weighed in, going so far as to call Clarkson “a whiny little b---h.”

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“The store claims she tried to buy something that wasn’t even for sale and is a permanent structure in the store,” wrote the far-right account on X. “What an entitled whiny little b---h desperate to cry victimhood.”

The right-wing account Leftism issued a similar response, saying, “The bird is quite obviously part of their shop. It is attached to the wall, has a ‘do not touch’ sign, and is used on the weekends by the shop. As you yourself said, they had offered to get you something comparable. That could have been getting another one like it made for you by its creator.”

“But no. You wanted that exact one and expect everyone to know who you are and that you have a lot of money and treat you as such, so you had to have an online crash out over it,” they slammed.

The pile-on followed a public back-and-forth between Clarkson and Art of Play, which began when the singer complained about her visit on X Saturday.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote on X Saturday.

Kelly Clarkson claps back to Art of Play on Instagram stories. Kelly Clarkson Instagram

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” Clarkson continued. “But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman.”

The store later responded, saying the robotic bird named Molly wasn’t for sale. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” the store wrote on Instagram. “However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

Kelly Clarkson has fired back at the store. NBC/Paula Lobo/NBC via Getty Images

However, the store said they felt unduly “attacked” by Clarkson’s fans, writing, “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’.”

The back-and-forth has continued, with Clarkson rebutting the scenario once again, calling them “rude” and “a liar.”

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