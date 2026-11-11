VISION QUEST MAGA Movie Star Makes Wild Claim About Visit From Jesus The 2,000-year-old son of God apparently sat on the actor’s bed for a heart-to-heart.

Jim Caviezel has revealed that he played Jesus Christ in The Passion of the Christ because Jesus himself told him to.

The Passion of the Christ, which Trump-loving filmmaker Mel Gibson wrote and directed, came out in 2004. The biblical drama follows Jesus’ final 12 hours before his crucifixion. Gibson has created a sequel, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One and Part Two, an epic that depicts the immediate aftermath of the first film’s events; Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen will play Jesus in Caviezel’s place to maintain age continuity.

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Jim Caviezel as Jesus Christ in "The Passion of the Christ." Everett Collection

Caviezel is an outspoken MAGA supporter and has called President Donald Trump, 80, “the new Moses.” He’s also publicly spewed wild QAnon conspiracy theories about liberal elites harvesting children’s blood. He even echoed the right-wing conspiracy group’s talking points on The Charlie Kirk Show podcast in 2023.

Caviezel, who is Catholic, said he was hesitant to play Jesus in Gibson’s film on Sean Hannity’s podcast. He was close to turning the role down when Jesus appeared in his bedroom and convinced him otherwise.

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“About 5 something in the morning, this presence came over me, and I know it was him,” Caviezel told the Fox News host. “I was awake, but my eyes were closed, and he was sitting Indian style on the foot of my bed, and he said, ‘It is not a requirement of you as a Catholic to play this role.’ And I said, ‘Good, I won’t. Get somebody else.’”

(L-R) Jim Caviezel and Sean Hannity. YouTube/ Fox News

But then Jesus grew “sad,” Caviezel said. “I saw his countenance change. He was sad, and he said, ‘I don’t have anybody else.’”

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Caviezel added that he asked the cross-legged Jesus why it was important for him to play the role. Jesus told him, “They won’t ask me what you’ll ask me.”

“And I said, ‘What am I gonna ask you?’” Caviezel continued, and then, without clarifying whether Jesus answered, he said, “Immediately, I was like, OK, this is part of the plan. I’m in.”

Jim Caviezel stars in Ghost Soldier. Vlad Cioplea/Columbia Pictures

Caviezel currently stars in a brand-new action thriller, Ghost Soldier. He plays Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a former Green Beret living in rural Wyoming who shoots a bunch of corporation-hired mercenaries trying to seize and develop his neighbors’ land.

The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager called the movie “a wild right-wing action fantasy” that “doesn’t have an imaginative bone in its body or thought in its head.”

“Sean,” Caviezel said to Hannity about his Jesus encounter, “if it ever happens to you, I’ll tell you this: you won’t be scared. You’ll see him, but he’s really a part of your soul. He was off the left side of my bed, and I physically went down and put my arms around him, and he was weeping.”

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