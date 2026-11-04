TOO BAD! MAGA Rapper Brutally Roasted After Mortifying Defeat Nicki Minaj has gone silent on social media after hyping MAGA candidates for weeks. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is eating crow after her full MAGA makeover failed to turn the tide for Donald Trump’s midterm candidates—and social media is roasting her for it.

The Trinidadian rapper, who cannot legally vote in the U.S., underwent a full MAGA makeover following Trump’s second win and lent her remaining fanbase—and “beautiful a--,” as Trump put it—to the president’s efforts to avoid a blue wave on Tuesday.

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But after Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina, and South Carolina, defeating several Trump-picked candidates along the way, X users quickly rubbed it in the star’s face.

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“Was it worth losing your career?😭” one wrote in reply to Minaj’s last post on the platform, which featured an AI-generated image of Chucky wearing a “Vote Red” sticker. “How’s it working out for you?” asked another, while one user asserted, “You got f---ing REKT!! Hope it was worth selling your soul for!”

Minaj has long hinted at being a Republican, going back to her lyric on a Little Wayne song in 2012: “I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b---hes is fucking up the economy”. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

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X users roasted Minaj in the replies to her last post on the platform. X/screengrab

Before joining the president on the campaign trail, Minaj told fellow supporters during an appearance at the U.S. Treasury Department, “I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change.”

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X users goaded Minaj for being silent on social media following the "Blue Tsunami." X/screengrab

The rapper accompanied Trump on Air Force One to campaign for Mike Rogers in Michigan on Oct. 25, where the MAGA candidate was hoping to win over Abdul El-Sayed. On stage, the president complimented the rapper’s “beautiful a--” as he tried to convince his supporters that his adulatory comments about Jon Husted’s physique were not homoerotic. Minaj showed the crowd her body and spoke from the podium, after which Rogers lost to El-Sayed by over seven percentage points, according to the Associated Press.

Minaj appeared on stage with Trump in Michigan to try and get out the vote for the now-defeated candidate Mike Rogers. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Despite the rapper encouraging her young fans to “Vote Red” for months and appearing at a polling place in the battleground state of New Hampshire on Election Day alongside a slew of other MAGA celebrities, every candidate she endorsed was defeated on Tuesday.

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Minaj has gone silent on social media since the losses.

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One user wrote, “You’ve gone 12 hours without tweeting @NICKIMINAJ. Come outside, because we need your statements.” Another added, “Congrats on having absolutely zero influence on the election.”

The creator of Chucky, Don Mancini, also rubbed the election results' in Minaj's face after she used the doll's image to tell her followers to "Vote Red." X/screengrab

Even Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky, piped in after Minaj used the character’s image for her failing MAGA message. “Too bad, Nicki! NO AI, by the way! #bluewave.”

Musk deleted his tweet, "Vote Red," follow the humiliating losses. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Other MAGA celebrities mourning defeat on Wednesday include Rob Schneider, Kevin Sorbo, and Elon Musk, who deleted his “Vote Red” tweet after blowing nearly $500 million on Trump’s defeated candidates.

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