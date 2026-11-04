RED LIGHT Trump Suffers Total Humiliation as Voters Bury MAGA The president wanted a referendum on his presidency. And the voters sounded the death knell for his movement. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump is not the only big loser in the midterm election. The blue wave that crushed the Republican Party on Tuesday also signaled the end of his Make America Great Again movement.

The president may have expected a setback in this election midway through his tumultuous second term.

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But as the results poured in from poll stations across the country, from Texas to Ohio to South Carolina, it quickly became abundantly clear that America has had enough of the president’s populist MAGA state.

Trump and his acolytes choked on their Cheesecake Factory takeout at the East Room watching party in the White House as Texas, in particular, along with a majority of House seats, triggered a change of the guard in Congress.

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First to go was the House. Then the Senate. It is going to be a long two years for Donald Trump.

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This landslide will have a seismic effect across the nation.

For let’s be clear: this was not just a referendum on Trump and his chaotic presidency; it was also a vote on everything he stands for.

Pre-election approval polls are one thing. They can be derided and dismissed. Actual votes are quite another.

Jim Watson/Getty Images

Trump may cry foul, but as the counts piled up, any rigging claims he may have were rendered pointless.

The night gathered momentum the Democrats could only dream of.

Jon Ossoff’s win in Georgia was not much of a surprise, but it was a Republican seat before he came along.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms then became America’s first-ever black governor, beating billionaire MAGA Republican Rick Jackson.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a joint midterm campaign rally at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 17, 2026. Megan Varner/Reuters

Then came North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper defeated MAGA candidate Michael Whatley in a body blow to both Trump and his followers.

After all, the more moderate Thom Tillis only decided not to stand after Trump threatened to primary him for daring to oppose his signature “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

In Tillis’ place, Trump put his faith in Whatley, who in turn put his faith in North Carolina voters, believing in Trump and in MAGA. It was a leap of faith that failed.

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You could see the look in Karoline Leavitt’s eyes as the Democratic Party victory was announced in her home state of New Hampshire. She could see the writing on the wall.

District by district, state by state, the blue eclipsed the red Trump’s supporters had painted across vast swathes of the electoral map in 2024. They included multiple seats in Trump’s home state of Florida and one in Kentucky’s 6th congressional district, once considered safe red.

Trump was on a losing streak. And so was MAGA.

If any proof was still required, it came in South Carolina, where the late Lindsey Graham held a Senate seat with 54 percent of the vote in 2020.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump asked his Graham’s sister, Darline, to stand in her brother’s place. She had little to no political experience, and she paid the price with a loss to Democrat Annie Andrews. Trump’s rallies in the state didn’t help. In fact, they almost certainly hurt her.

All night long, James Talarico held a lead in Texas against the MAGA favorite Ken Paxton. In 2024, voters may have forgiven Paxton’s many missteps, but on Tuesday, they were not so forgiving.

For the first time in 33 years, Texas chose a Democratic senator. And they rejected MAGA outright.

Republican Ken Paxton will face Democrat James Talarico in Texas' U.S. Senate race. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci, Reuters

Kansas wasn’t red Kansas anymore. It chose a Democrat and the Senate was won.

Republicans did not have far to look to find someone to blame.

Again and again, Trump said it was all about him.

He will spend the next two years as a lame duck president. And MAGA’s power will dwindle as he does.

There will be no rally caps. They played the game, and they had their time.

But now it’s done.

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