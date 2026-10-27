'LURKER' MAGA ‘SNL’ Star, 69, Accused of Being Notorious ‘Perv’ The comedian allegedly creeped out women at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion.

Model Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner’s widow, is calling MAGA-coded comedian Jon Lovitz one of the “biggest pervs” in Hollywood.

Harris, 40, was 21 when she met Playboy Magazine founder Hefner, who was 60 years older than her. She became his third wife in 2012, when Hefner was 86, and Harris was 26. Harris lived in the Playboy Mansion from 2009 until 2017, when Hefner died at age 91.

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Harris has since called her time in the Playboy Mansion “traumatic” and her marriage “emotionally abusive.” In an episode of the podcast Lisa Guerrero Unleashed, Harris revealed Hefner was far from the only toxic man in her life back then.

Karissa Shannon, Kristina Shannon, Hugh Hefner, and Crystal Harris in 2009 in Culver City, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Saturday Night Live’s Lovitz was “Playboy Mansion’s number one customer,” Harris alleged. She added that the Happy Gilmore star “would be up there all the time, and his eyes would go front to back [looking at] all the women that walk through the door, and at the parties he’d be, like, the lurker.”

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Lovitz, who has defended President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and expressed support for the president, was a close friend of Hefner’s. In July, more than a decade after Lovitz attended Harris and Hefner’s New Year’s Eve wedding, Harris and Lovitz clashed online after Harris said in an Instagram video that she regretted marrying Hefner. She also said she regretted “learning to stay quiet when I could have spoken.”

Lovitz pushed back in the comments. He questioned Harris’ regret, alluding to the $5 million lump sum she received upon his death and the four-bedroom Hollywood Hills house Hefner had bought her in 2013 that she later sold for another $5 million.

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“Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in, after his death?” Lovitz wrote. “And keeping the money, after you sold it? And all the times your mother was at the mansion? And do you regret all he did for you? And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?”

Jon Lovitz poses with a dog after a panel for "The New Celebrity Apprentice." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Harris answered Lovitz’s questions in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“People often reduce my marriage to assumptions about financial benefit, but that overlooks the reality of what I experienced,” she told the outlet at the time. “It’s disappointing to see someone who spent time enjoying that environment criticize a woman for speaking honestly about her own life. For years, there was an expectation that women should stay quiet to protect powerful men or preserve a certain image. I’m simply no longer willing to do that.”

Harris further humiliated Lovitz by telling Guerrero that his dog, Jerry, had “repeatedly urinated” on the curtains inside the Playboy Mansion.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Lovitz for comment.

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