THAT’S THE TICKET MAGA ‘SNL’ Star, 69, Has Smug Response to ‘Perv’ Claim Jon Lovitz was dubbed one of Hollywood’s “biggest pervs” by Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jon Lovitz loves being “number one,” even if that means number one “perv.”

The MAGA SNL alum, 69, was “Playboy Mansion’s number one customer,” according to Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, 40. She also alleged that Lovitz is one of Hollywood’s “biggest pervs” in an episode of the podcast Lisa Guerrero Unleashed.

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Lovitz responded in a video obtained by Page Six, “Any time someone says I’m No. 1, it’s a compliment.”

Lovitz brushed off Harris comment that he was one of Hollywood's "biggest pervs." Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The smug response comes after Harris said the Happy Gilmore star “would be up there all the time, and his eyes would go front to back [looking at] all the women that walk through the door, and at the parties he’d be, like, the lurker” at the Playboy Mansion.

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Harris married Hefner in 2012, becoming his third wife at 26, while he was 86. She lived in the Playboy Mansion from 2009 to 2017, the year Hefner died at age 91. She has since called living at the Mansion a “traumatic” experience and said her marriage was “emotionally abusive.”

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She and Lovitz fell out publicly after Harris said she “regretted” marrying the Playboy founder. “Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in, after his death?” Lovitz wrote in the comments section of Harris’ post about her experience.

Harris married Hefner in 2012, when she was 26 and he was 86. Matt Sayles/AP

“And keeping the money, after you sold it? And all the times your mother was at the mansion? And do you regret all he did for you? And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?” he also wrote, alluding to the $5 million she received upon his death and the Hollywood Hills house Hefner bought for her in 2013, which she later sold for another $5 million.

Harris told Daily Mail in response, “People often reduce my marriage to assumptions about financial benefit, but that overlooks the reality of what I experienced. It’s disappointing to see someone who spent time enjoying that environment criticize a woman for speaking honestly about her own life.”

After Hefner's death, Harris said her marriage was "emotionally abusive" and that living at the Playboy Mansion was "traumatic." Rex Features

She added, “For years, there was an expectation that women should stay quiet to protect powerful men or preserve a certain image. I’m simply no longer willing to do that.”

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Lovitz, who starred on SNL from 1985 to 1990 and has repeatedly expressed support for Donald Trump, continued to defend Hefner in the newly captured video. “Hugh Hefner was one of the nicest, most generous people I’ve ever met and all of his friends know it,” he said. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

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