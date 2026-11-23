Fans claimed the Queen of Christmas was acting strangely during her last few performances.

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Mariah Carey publicly addressed her fans’ concerns about her health during a stop on her Christmas-time tour.

The singer, 57, clapped back at fears during her concert in São Paulo, Brazil, telling the audience, “Oh, and by the way, don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Don’t be making me mad now.”

Mariah Carey deu o papo pros haters no show do Rio de Janeiro e disse pros fãs não acreditarem em tudo que falam sobre ela na Internet. DIVA! pic.twitter.com/EtFCLggENV — felipe (@felpsgalvao) November 22, 2026

A fan shared a clip on X showing the audience cheering and clapping in response to Carey’s message. “Mariah Carey clapped back at the haters at her show in Rio de Janeiro and told fans not to believe everything they read about her online. DIVA!’” the caption read in Portuguese.

Her announcement came after a viral video showed Carey “struggling to walk” during an appearance in Brazil on Nov. 11. As she cheerfully greeted fans and signed autographs, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the singer walking strangely and holding onto a female assistant’s hand for support.

Mariah Carey had a strong message for fans. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage for ABA

Others, however, jumped to Carey’s defense, saying the glamorous artist was simply trying not to fall in her high heels.

The speculation continued after her Nov. 17 performance, when fans claimed Carey appeared “stiff” and had low energy. This was seen as the Queen of Christmas performing her 1995 hit “Fantasy” at Nubank Parque in São Paulo, where her backup dancers helped Carey throughout the show as she danced and walked.

Observers did not hold back in analyzing Carey’s health.

“Seriously, what is going on with Mariah Carey?” a user asked on X. “She is walking around that stage like she is 77 years old, not 57.”

Mariah Carey was accused of walking and performing stiffly during her Christmas tour. Ilya S. Savenok/Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Gucci

“The fact that she needs assistance in this manner and making it like it’s part of the performance is so telling that something is not right,” a user commented on Instagram.

“She’s only 57 years old. Why she acting like she’s 80? 😂” another wrote.

Her latest statement has garnered both support and sustained concern.

“You have to admit that there’s definitely something not quite right here,” an X user wrote, adding, “I think she should be honest with the public once and for all.”

Another responded, “You heard it first hand from her see how everyone was quick to jump to conclusions and she had to speak up against you all...I’m so happy to see her like this.”

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