‘TONE DEAF’ Martha Stewart Says She ‘Really Screwed Up’ With Shocking Halloween Costume The multimillionaire lifestyle guru finally issued an apology. Brian Ach/Brian Ach, Getty Images

Martha Stewart has posted—then deleted—an apology for her shocking Halloween costume, which sparked a wave of backlash.

The lifestyle guru, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million, made the ill-advised decision to dress up as a homeless person. She donned shabby clothes and a beanie, smeared dirt on her face, and carried a sign saying, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

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Her since-deleted Instagram post included the caption, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!” Followers quickly pointed out how “out of touch” and “tone deaf” the one-time billionaire is.

Martha Stewart's quickly deleted post of her Halloween costume. Martha Stewart, Instagram

In response, Stewart, 85, first issued a lengthy explanation. In a statement to the Daily Beast on Sunday, she said she was “distressed” at the reaction she received and said she intended to “bring awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness.”

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“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” she said. “I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

But her justification didn’t seem sufficient. Many said she did not explicitly apologize for making light of a major nationwide issue, especially amid a widespread affordability crisis and record-high homelessness.

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One Reddit user wrote, “Oh it’s for advocacy, huh? Prove it. Show us a fat donation to your local shelters or other non-profits to support unhoused folks.” Another wrote, “In what world could anyone, even the most out-of-touch rich person alive, think this is okay?”

Stewart then posted a statement on Instagram, writing, “It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough.”

Instagram/@popbase

“I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny,” she continued. “I am very sorry.”

For whatever reason, Stewart also deleted this statement. Outlets like Popbase preserved screenshots, which are still available online.

Since the Halloween debacle, Stewart has continued posting recipes and lifestyle content to her 5.9 million Instagram followers. Her comments have been plagued by people who keep calling out the homemaking pioneer over the costume.

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