Superhero Movie-Hater Matthew Macfadyen Is Now Doing a Superhero Movie

With Succession ending soon, star Matthew Macfadyen is already lining up his next projects. But Deadline’s report that the show’s beloved Tom Whambamthankyouma’am (I don’t watch Succession) will be joining the cast of Deadpool 3 comes with some delicious, potentially embarrassing irony: Macfadyen crapped all over the superhero movie genre, some 10 months back.

In a Vanity Fair profile for the magazine’s June 2022 issue, Macfadyen went all Martin Scorsese on the superhero-industrial complex. “I’ve done one big film like that,” he said, of the blockbuster-y stuff that all big movies are made of these days, “and it was a green-screen thing. It’s ass-paralyzingly boring, just acting to tennis balls and dots on the screen. You’re doing it for the money.”

Alas, now Macfadyen has to do it for the money, just like you and me. “Marvel money” talks, and that’s the exact kind that Deadpool 3 is working with now: Disney bought up Deadpool studio 20th Century Fox a year after the second one came out. You’d have to pay me at least $1 million to spend time with Ryan Reynolds (a.k.a. Deadpool himself), so I hope that Macfadyen will be appropriately compensated.

He’ll be joining fellow members of our capitalistic society Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine!!!) in the flick, currently scheduled for Nov. 8, 2024. It’s unknown what Macfadyen’s role is as of now, but it’s very likely that there will be tennis balls and/or dots involved. Hopefully Macfadyen has had some time to get those glutes in shape.