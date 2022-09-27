Hugh Jackman Is Coming Back as Wolverine for ‘Deadpool 3’
HELL YEAH
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just broke the internet again. And this time it’s not over warring commercials or their hilarious faux feud, instead it’s because Jackman will once again be donning the Wolverine claws. That’s right, he is back—but that’s not even the best part. Not only will Jackman be reprising his iconic X-Men role, but he will be starring alongside Reynolds in Deadpool 3. The two friends made the announcement in a video Reynolds posted to social media. At first, it seems like just another one of Reynold’s humorous Aviation Gin ads—a company he owns—with a voice over about his lack of ideas for a third Deadpool installment. But at the 45 second mark, Jackman walks into frame as Reynolds says he has “one idea” for the new film. Then, he asks, “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Right before exiting the shot, Hugh casually responds: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” The third Deadpool movie will hit theaters Sept. 6, 2024, according to the final frame in the video. By 2024, it will have been six years since Deadpool 2 hit theaters, but for this iconic duo it will be well worth the wait.