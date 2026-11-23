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Megyn Kelly is sharing her extreme take on the Jensen Huang meme that prompted calls for Trump to face the 25th Amendment.

The 56-year-old podcaster called Nvidia adulterer Huang, 63, her “daddy” while discussing Trump’s Truth Social post, which features a doctored photograph of Huang that parodies the now-famous image of Trump’s alleged attempted assassination in Butler, PA.

Trump posted this image on his Truth Social after Huang was reinstated. Donald Trump/X

Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia, his multi-trillion-dollar AI company, on Nov. 12 after news broke of his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy; news of two more affairs, these with non-spies, followed in quick succession. But Huang’s situation proved short-lived when, after urging from Trump, 80, the Nvidia board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang.

Soon after Huang’s return to peddling AI microchips was announced, Trump shared a celebratory post on Truth Social, which floored MAGA loyalist Megyn Kelly.

“This is unbelievable,” she said while describing the image on The Megyn Kelly Show. “It’s Jensen Huang in the Trump position at Butler, PA, with the bodyguards protecting him, where Trump’s got his arm over his head like ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ Only it’s Jensen, holding a red satin bra in his hand, like, over his head.”

Trump pumps his fist after someone shot him in Butler, PA. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Red satin, get it?” Kelly asked her audience. Then she clarified, “Like, Chinese?” because the Chinese flag is also red.

“Instead of the American flag behind him, it’s the Nvidia flag,” she continued. “I mean, I don’t know. Is it funny? Is any of this funny? Should we be laughing?”

After Kelly posed her rhetorical questions, she launched into a slapdash rant about Trump’s Silicon Valley oligarch pals, some of whom she’s staunchly defended in the past.

Jensen Huang is "absolutely" Megyn Kelly's "daddy," she said. Manami Yamada/REUTERS

She began calling not just Huang, but also AI CEOs Elon Musk, Dario Amodei, and Sam Altman, “daddies,” though it wasn’t clear whether she was trying to insult them, call them attractive, comment on their power, or something else entirely.

“Jensen Huang is absolutely your daddy,” she said. “Mine too. He’s our f---ing daddy. So’s Elon, so’s this bizarre dude Dario Amodei, who runs Anthropic, so’s Sam Altman.”

“Like, these are our daddies now,” she continued, implying that Trump’s power has officially been usurped.

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