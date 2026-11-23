Megyn Kelly Has Shocking Reaction to Trump’s Demented Post
“This is unbelievable,” the MAGA host said.
Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Megyn Kelly is sharing her extreme take on the Jensen Huang meme that prompted calls for Trump to face the 25th Amendment.
The 56-year-old podcaster called Nvidia adulterer Huang, 63, her “daddy” while discussing Trump’s Truth Social post, which features a doctored photograph of Huang that parodies the now-famous image of Trump’s alleged attempted assassination in Butler, PA.
Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia, his multi-trillion-dollar AI company, on Nov. 12 after news broke of his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy; news of two more affairs, these with non-spies, followed in quick succession. But Huang’s situation proved short-lived when, after urging from Trump, 80, the Nvidia board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang.
Soon after Huang’s return to peddling AI microchips was announced, Trump shared a celebratory post on Truth Social, which floored MAGA loyalist Megyn Kelly.
“This is unbelievable,” she said while describing the image on The Megyn Kelly Show. “It’s Jensen Huang in the Trump position at Butler, PA, with the bodyguards protecting him, where Trump’s got his arm over his head like ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ Only it’s Jensen, holding a red satin bra in his hand, like, over his head.”
“Red satin, get it?” Kelly asked her audience. Then she clarified, “Like, Chinese?” because the Chinese flag is also red.
“Instead of the American flag behind him, it’s the Nvidia flag,” she continued. “I mean, I don’t know. Is it funny? Is any of this funny? Should we be laughing?”
After Kelly posed her rhetorical questions, she launched into a slapdash rant about Trump’s Silicon Valley oligarch pals, some of whom she’s staunchly defended in the past.
She began calling not just Huang, but also AI CEOs Elon Musk, Dario Amodei, and Sam Altman, “daddies,” though it wasn’t clear whether she was trying to insult them, call them attractive, comment on their power, or something else entirely.
“Jensen Huang is absolutely your daddy,” she said. “Mine too. He’s our f---ing daddy. So’s Elon, so’s this bizarre dude Dario Amodei, who runs Anthropic, so’s Sam Altman.”
“Like, these are our daddies now,” she continued, implying that Trump’s power has officially been usurped.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…