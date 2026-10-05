Hollywood Icon, 82, Snaps Over Awkward Sex Question
The actor was questioned over his alleged infidelities and a bombshell affair confession.
A-lister Michael Douglas did not hold back his annoyance when asked about his past relationships and sexual escapades.
The 82-year-old actor detailed his romantic history in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, published over the weekend. The book confirms his alleged affair with his Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner, and reveals a handful of other flings.
In a tense conversation with the Sunday Times about his work, prolific career, and life, Douglas was asked about his supposed infidelities. “I’m curious to know why Douglas now wants to share his sex life with the world, but get only as far as asking if he’s ever wondered why he slept with so many women,” journalist Decca Aitkenhead wrote.
But Douglas did not take this line of questioning well. “I don’t know if I slept with so many women, I don’t see it that way. No, not me, no. I was a healthy product of the sixties,” Douglas told Aitkenhead, who writes that the actor then became “accusatory” and narrowed his eyes.
Douglas then retorted, “My curiosity is why, of all countries, of all the press that I do, why are the Brits so consumed with the issues of sex?”
His book also recalls him needing to end relationships with “five women” before committing to Zeta-Jones. But Douglas rebuked this notion, saying, “No, no, it’s not what it was.”
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“What Catherine said is, if we’re going to continue this then I want it to be monogamous. And so I, therefore, that evening, you know, made some calls to some people I was seeing, and that was that,” he said.
The star also denied going to rehab for sex addiction, saying, “A British tabloid editor came up with this story, which, thank you very much, here we are talking about at 82. It happens with the tabloids and, well, I won’t blame your country alone, but you’re probably better known for it than most. It wasn’t true.”
His fling with Turner has been the subject of much gossip for years.
Turner, 72, addressed the situation herself on Friday, telling People. “Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!” she said. “I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”
At the time, Douglas was married to Diandra Luker, with whom he shares a son, Cameron Douglas, now 48. The former couple was separated at the time.
He described the dalliance with Turner as a “fly-by-night affair,” saying, “We found each other first as friends, then as co-stars and finally as lovers. Following an exhausting day of shooting in the jungle… I would sneak into her hotel room after everybody was asleep.”
In his book, Douglas wrote about his tabloid-fueled reputation of womanizing. “I was never a f---ing sex addict.”
Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married since 2000, with a brief separation in 2013. The power couple shares two children, Dylan Douglas, 26, and Carus Zeta Douglas, 23. The actor said his wife has not read his memoir.
Regarding their marriage, Douglas told the Times, “You know, we had our problems, but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know. I mean, I don’t know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know. And so, you know, we’re good. We’re in good shape. It’s all I can say.”
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